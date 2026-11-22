Nine people were shot Saturday evening at a concert in Strathmore, California, leaving one person in critical condition with a chest wound. Authorities say the shooting may be gang-related and no arrests have been announced.

Nine people were shot at a concert in central California on Saturday evening, leaving one person in critical condition. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a concert attended by about 150 people in Strathmore, a small town in Tulare County.

Sheriff Confirms Shooting Details The county sheriff's department released a statement on Sunday confirming the details. An unspecified number of suspects opened fire on the crowd. No arrests have been announced. One 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and required surgery.

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Gang Related Motive Suspected

He remained in critical condition, according to the sheriff's department. Two other victims, ages 19 and 22, also required surgery. Six people sustained minor injuries in the attack. Authorities said they believe the shooting may be gang-related but did not elaborate further.

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The sheriff's department said it believes the shooting quote may be gang-related end quote, without providing additional explanation. No suspects have been described and no arrests have been reported. Strathmore Concert Venue Description The concert in Strathmore, a town of roughly 3,000 people, featured performers from neighboring states. The sheriff's department said there was no longer any immediate threat to the public.

The department did not immediately respond to emailed questions seeking further details. The small town is located in a mountainous region in the center of the state. The shooting broke out during a show that drew about 150 attendees to the venue. Investigators have not released information about how many suspects were involved or what motivated the attack.

Victim Surgical Procedures Listed

The condition of the 26-year-old man remained critical after he underwent surgery for a chest wound. The two other victims who needed surgery were identified only by their ages, 19 and 22. Minor Injuries Reported at Scene The six additional victims suffered minor injuries and their conditions were not detailed. The sheriff's department said the public was no longer in danger after the incident.

The concert featured acts from nearby states, though the department did not name the performers. Strathmore is a small community in Tulare County, which lies in central California. The town has approximately 3,000 residents and is situated in a mountainous area of the state. Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

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The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's department has not provided additional information about the suspects or the circumstances leading up to the gunfire. The statement described the incident as a shooting that injured nine people, with one in critical condition. The sheriff's office said Sunday that nine people were shot at the concert, leaving one person critically injured with a chest injury.

Investigation Ongoing Without Arrests

Victim Surgical Procedures Listed The 26-year-old man was the most seriously wounded, taking a bullet to the chest. He was rushed into surgery and remained in critical condition on Sunday. The 19-year-old and 22-year-old also underwent surgical procedures. The six others were treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff's department said it could not immediately provide more details when asked by email. The department confirmed there was no longer an active threat to the public. The shooting occurred at a concert with about 150 people in attendance. The event took place in Strathmore, a town in Tulare County.

Gang Related Motive Suspected The county sheriff's office said the shooting may be gang-related. No further explanation was given for that preliminary assessment. The suspects have not been described, and no arrests have been reported. The investigation continues into the shooting that left nine people injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. The show in the town of roughly 3,000 people featured performers from neighboring states, the department said. The department said there was no longer any immediate threat to the public.