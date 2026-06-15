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Nikolaj Ehlers and Seth Jarvis's Triumphant Moments in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

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Nikolaj Ehlers and Seth Jarvis's Triumphant Moments in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Stanley Cup PlayoffsNikolaj EhlersSeth Jarvis
📆2026-06-15 4:59 PM
📰CBC
37 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 42% · Publisher: 63%

The story of Nikolaj Ehlers and Seth Jarvis's triumphant moments in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, including their roles in Carolina's championship victory and their emotional reactions to the moment.

The Winnipeg Jets didn't get a sniff at the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, but the city, the province, and the team were well-represented nonetheless when Lord Stanley's mug was raised Sunday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers held the NHL championship trophy above his head, showcasing his trademark wide grin. He then looped back to his teammates, and the former Winnipeg Jet handed the cup to Seth Jarvis, who played a significant role in helping the Carolina Hurricanes capture their first championship since 2006 by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. Seth Jarvis, 24, expressed his excitement and exhaustion after the game, stating that it was the greatest moment of his life.

Nikolaj Ehlers, a 30-year-old player, scored 18 points in his playoff run and was the top Carolina player in points in the Vegas series with eight points. Both men played significant roles in Carolina's championship victory

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CBC /  🏆 32. in CA

Stanley Cup Playoffs Nikolaj Ehlers Seth Jarvis Carolina Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Winnipeg Jets

 

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