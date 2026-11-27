Nightwave Arcade in northeast Calgary offers 50 pinball machines and 25 arcade cabinets, plus a charity tournament supporting the United Way.

Nightwave Arcade in North Airways, northeast Calgary, is offering a blast from the past with a collection that now includes 50 pinball machines and 25 arcade cabinet games. Co-owner Chris Adams says the arcade is betting that players want to leave their homes and play together again.

Some of the machines were built in the mid-1970s, while others are brand new designs. The arcade's stated aim is to get gamers out of their homes and playing socially, recreating what arcades were like in the late '80s and early '90s.

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Vintage Pinball and Arcade Collection Details

Nightwave's collection is built around two groups of machines, each maintained by separate owners. Craig Learmont owns all of the arcade cabinet games and maintains them, while Darren Krywolt is one of six people who own the pinball machines and maintain them.

Learmont started collecting games in 2022 after finding a used Asteroids cabinet for $650. He said it worked, and that playing it started a process of recreating his childhood.

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Most of Learmont's machines still have their original cabinets. Others had to be refurbished with the help of a CNC woodworker.

Krywolt said his group started collecting pinball 11 years ago and that most of the machines were acquired in Calgary from private collectors. He described the arcade as almost like going through a museum, except everything is fully restored, collector quality and working.

Owners Explain Passion for Social Arcade Play

Adams said the arcade's target demographic ranges from kids eight years old to adults in their 80s. He said the concept is about bringing back what everyone loved years ago and exposing a new generation to games they do not see often.

Learmont compared modern games unfavorably on ethics and morals, citing Space Invaders as a simpler game in which players protect the Earth from aliens. He said gaming history is important to him, and that he is not good at all of the games but knows other people like them.

Nicklas Kakuk, another Nightwave co-owner, said it is fun to watch families because the roles reverse. Parents who spent time in arcades can outplay their kids on the vintage machines, which Kakuk said leaves them excited because they grew up playing these games.

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Learmont also said he was the Boogie's Burgers Miss Pac-Man champion for three years in a row, until he was kicked out so he could no longer win.

Affordable Pinball and Charity Tournament Plans

Krywolt said pinball is still a dollar a play and has been for at least 20 years. He said it was maybe $0.50 or $0.25 back in the 80s, while everything else has gone up, including gas, food and milk.

Krywolt said this is likely the largest collection of vintage pinball machines under one roof in Calgary, and that pinball is an affordable sport to start playing.

The arcade is hosting the third annual Calgary Charity Pinball Tournament, called 'Pinball with a Purpose', on Saturday. More than 60 participants will compete on 50 pinball machines.

The tournament has already raised more than $21,000 for the United Way of Calgary and Area and is expected to raise more through tournament entries, donations and a 50/50 draw. Additional event information, registration details and 50/50 ticket purchases are available through the links provided with the original report.