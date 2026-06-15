Nightclub Owners to Face Trial for Deadly Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo

A judge has ruled that the sibling owners of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter following the tragic roof collapse in April 2025 that resulted in 236 deaths and over 100 injuries. Antonio and Maribel Espaillat face up to two years in prison if convicted. The collapse, which occurred during a concert, left a profound impact on the Dominican Republic, with authorities working tirelessly to rescue those trapped. Prosecutors have accused the Espaillats of employee intimidation and possess substantial evidence linking them to the disaster. Among the victims were singer Rubby Pérez and former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel. The incident has also drawn international attention, including mourning from the Ottawa community for one of its former residents, Sheila Berroa, who perished in the collapse.

The sibling owners of the Santo Domingo nightclub where a roof collapse killed 236 people and injured more than 100 last year will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, a judge ruled Monday.

Antonio and Maribel Espaillat, the owners of Jet Set nightclub, could face up to two years in prison if found guilty. The April 8, 2025 collapse reverberated across the Dominican Republic, with authorities working frantically for days to reach people under the rubble. Prosecutors have previously accused the Espaillats of trying to intimidate or manipulate employees. Antonio Espaillat is considered a powerful business person, owning upscale entertainment centers and dozens of local radio stations.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has asserted that it has hundreds of pieces of evidence tying the siblings to the collapse. Hundreds of people including athletes and politicians were at Jet Set when the roof collapsed, attending a concert by singer Rubby Pérez, who was among the victims. Others included former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, who was pulled from the debris but died in a hospital. People in Ottawa mourn woman who died in roof collapse in the Dominican Republic.

Sheila Berroa lived in Ottawa for seven years before returning to the Dominican due to immigration reasons. She was one of the victims after a roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo





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Santo Domingo Nightclub Collapse Jet Set Nightclub Antonio Espaillat Maribel Espaillat Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

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Owners of Dominican club where 236 died in a collapse to stand trialSANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The sibling owners of the Santo Domingo nightclub where a roof collapse killed 236 people and injured more than 100 last year will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, a judge ruled Monday.

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Owners of Dominican club where 236 died in a collapse to stand trialSANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The sibling owners of the Santo Domingo nightclub where a roof collapse killed 236 people and injured more than 100 last year will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, a judge ruled Monday.

Read more »