Senator Calls for International Talks on Orbital Data Centres and Night Sky Protection

Experts and a Canadian senator warn that proposals for orbital data centres could harm the night sky, increase space debris, and require new international regulations.

Canadian experts and a senator are calling for international discussions about the impact of orbital data centres on the night sky, as companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin propose building AI infrastructure in space.

The proposals, filed with the United States Federal Communications Commission, involve launching thousands or even hundreds of thousands of satellites. Astronomer Samantha Lawler from the University of Regina warns these arrays would make satellites inescapable for observers on the ground. Lawler said predictions show a night sky where satellites outnumber visible stars. In southern Canada, the satellites would pass overhead for a couple of hours around sunrise and sunset.

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Dark Sky As Cultural Resource Requiring Protection

In far northern Canada, a ring of satellites would rotate overhead all night during winter months, a new effect for otherwise dark skies. Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto and the first Indigenous woman in Canada to earn a PhD in astrophysics, said the dark sky is a cultural resource that needs protection. She said losing access to the sky would be heartbreaking, as it has been a source of wonder for generations.

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Senator Paula Simons, who became involved in space issues after conversations with Lawler about space debris landing in Saskatchewan, said many space laws date back to the U.S./Soviet space race. She said an international conversation is needed, and Canada should help lead it, because space does not belong to the United States. Simons launched a senate inquiry in March into satellite debris falling to Earth, calling it a starting point for broader discussions about collisions in space.

International Conversation Needed To Manage Space Risks

She said that with a million satellites, the risk of collisions becomes real, and she described a SpaceX data centre with a million satellites as unrealistic. Simons also expressed concern about other projects like space mirrors to deflect daylight. She hopes future legislation can ban concepts like space advertising and daylight mirror projects from being launched in Canada as the country builds sovereign launch capacity.

She noted that while Canada is a big power in space relative to its size, it remains a small player in space politics, and she fears space pollution and satellite congestion are not top issues for many, especially in the United States. She warned that if we do not get ahead of this, we will suffer for generations.

Kessler Syndrome Poses Catastrophic Threat To Earth Orbit

As satellite numbers and space junk rise, Lawler worries about Kessler Syndrome, a chain reaction of collisions that could make Earth's orbit unusable. She said we are already in Kessler Syndrome at many altitudes and are launching more. She noted that during the Artemis II launch, there were cutouts in the launch timing when satellites were flying overhead. Lawler said major operators like Starlink already avoid collisions every 75 seconds, and they have to maneuver faster and faster.

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She said research shows they cannot maneuver enough to have a million satellites in orbit. Lawler added that losing access to orbit would be catastrophic because modern communications, weather, navigation, and banking systems depend on satellites. She said if too many satellites are put into orbit and collisions start, it is a very real danger that not many governments are addressing.

The issue gained attention as stargazers like Dave Cooke observe the Milky Way over places like a frozen fish sanctuary in central Ontario. The proposals for orbital data centres are part of a growing space race dominated by American and Chinese companies, and experts say Cold War-era policies are no longer sufficient. Rousseau-Nepton said she developed her interest in astronomy by looking at the sky, and she wonders what will happen if we lose that access.

She believes next generations should also have access to the sky that our ancestors had. Lawler's predictions show that in far northern Canada, the rotating ring of satellites would be visible all night during winter, affecting skies that are currently dark. Simons said Canada needs to step up and help lead an international conversation about managing space, which is the shared legacy of the entire world. She cautioned that without action, the consequences could last for generations.