Nigerian Army Rescues 360 From Boko Haram in Northeast Operation

Nigerian military freed 360 captives from Boko Haram in Borno state's Mandara Mountains, though two infants died. The operation marks a blow to the terrorist group amid Nigeria's ongoing security crisis.

The Nigeria n military announced on Sunday that it had successfully rescued 360 individuals who had been abducted by Boko Haram in the southern part of Borno State, located in the country's northeastern region.

According to an official statement from the army, the rescue operation was carried out in the Mandara Mountains, an area known to be a stronghold for the militant Islamist group. The operation led to the liberation of numerous captives, including children, who had been seized from various communities across Borno.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Haruna Sani, reported that two infants tragically died from exhaustion as a result of the difficult mountainous terrain and the severe hardships they faced during their extended captivity. Sani further stated that the remaining rescued abductees were safely transported to secure locations where they are receiving medical attention and humanitarian aid. He described the mission as a major operational achievement and a considerable blow to the terrorist organization.

Nigeria continues to grapple with a multifaceted security emergency, particularly in its northern territories. This crisis is fueled by a more than ten-year Islamist insurgency, alongside the widespread activities of armed criminal groups that engage in kidnappings for ransom and illegal mining operations, further exacerbating the nation's security dilemmas. Among the most notorious extremist factions are Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Just last month, Nigerian authorities, in a joint operation with the United States, claimed to have killed 175 ISWAP combatants. The ongoing insurgency in Nigeria's northeast has resulted in a staggering death toll and the displacement of millions of civilians, as documented by the United Nations. Security analysts argue that the government's efforts to protect its citizens remain insufficient, despite repeated assurances from President Bola Tinubu to intensify the fight against the insurgency and restore stability.

The rescue underscores the persistent threat posed by militant groups in the region and the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in conducting operations against them in their forested and mountainous hideouts





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Nigeria Boko Haram Rescue Borno Mandara Mountains Insurgency ISWAP

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