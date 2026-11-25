NDLEA operatives arrest five Mexican nationals and dismantle a major methamphetamine production facility in Enugu state, seizing drugs valued at over two hundred million dollars in a coordinated anti-drug operation.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the dismantling of a sophisticated industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu state on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. This high-profile operation resulted in the seizure of approximately $226.8 million worth of narcotics and the detention of five suspects from Mexico.

Massive Methamphetamine Seizure Value

Agency spokesman Femi Babafemi detailed the specifics of the haul during a press briefing, stating that operatives recovered a total of 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine. This volume included both finished product and material that was actively in production at the clandestine factory site. The estimated street value of the confiscated substances reached exactly $226.8 million, marking it as one of the most significant single drug seizures recorded in Nigeria this year.

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Surveillance Of Mexican Drug Specialists

The arrest of the five Mexican nationals followed weeks of intense monitoring by NDLEA intelligence units. Babafemi revealed that these individuals, described as Mexican meth specialists, were initially recruited by a Nigerian national before attempting to enter the country. The suspects first arrived with forged passports, a detail that complicated the initial border security protocols. Authorities were forced to track their movements carefully to ensure the lab network was fully exposed before striking.

Border Entry And Failed Interdictions

The timeline of the suspects' entry into Nigeria began in August when they were initially denied entry at the border. Intelligence reports indicated their alleged plans to engage in drug manufacturing, prompting authorities to maintain vigilance. Despite the initial rejection, a second attempt to cross into Nigeria from neighboring Benin was successful. However, their entry was quickly detected, allowing operatives to alert security forces to their presence and establish a surveillance perimeter.

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Regional Hub For Illicit Drug Trade

This operation highlights the growing trend of West and Central Africa becoming a primary hub for global trafficking and manufacturing of illicit drugs. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has cited porous borders and systemic corruption as key factors enabling these networks. Previous busts involving similar international collaborations, such as an operation in southwestern Nigeria in May, suggest a coordinated effort by criminal syndicates to exploit regional vulnerabilities for large-scale production.

Long Term Implications For Security

The successful interception of this laboratory represents a critical victory for law enforcement in the region. By targeting the production source rather than just distribution channels, the NDLEA aims to disrupt the supply chain at its origin. The suspects remain in custody as authorities investigate the full extent of the network. This case underscores the persistent challenge posed by transnational criminal groups operating with advanced technical expertise and cross-border logistics.