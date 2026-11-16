Nigeria arrests US basketball player Greene Da'monte Khiree with 33.95kg of cannabis at Lagos airport

Nigeria's NDLEA arrested 28-year-old American basketball player Greene Da'monte Khiree at Lagos airport after he abandoned two checked bags containing 33.95 kilograms of cannabis. He arrived from Thailand via Dubai on November 11, 2026.

Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency has arrested a 28-year-old American professional basketball player who arrived in Lagos with 33.95 kilograms of cannabis in his checked luggage, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said.

The NDLEA named the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, a U.S. citizen from the state of Georgia. He was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on November 11, 2026. Khiree arrived in Lagos aboard an Emirates Airline flight from Thailand via Dubai. The NDLEA said he was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage.

Also read Brett Bundale

Suspect Claims Basketball Networking Plans

The bags, which bore his name tags, were found to contain 16 packs of a potent strain of cannabis, according to the agency. The arrest took place at the main international airport carpark in Lagos. The NDLEA said Khiree claimed he had lived and played professional basketball in Thailand since October 2025. He told investigators he was visiting Nigeria to build networks for his basketball career.

Advertisement

However, the agency said examination of his mobile phone revealed information suggesting his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity. FIBA lists a player by the name DaMonte Greene, a point guard, one of whose recent appearances was at the Phuket Elite Cup in September. Nigeria has long been considered a trafficking and production hub for drugs bound for other countries, but researchers say the contraband also spills into local markets.

Recent busts of industrial-scale meth production labs have left authorities worrying that Mexican cartels are establishing links in Nigeria to produce and ship meth out of the country. The NDLEA statement said the investigation into Khiree's activities and connections is ongoing. The agency has not announced any charges or court dates. The arrest adds to a series of high-profile drug seizures at Nigerian airports in recent months as authorities intensify efforts to curb trafficking through West Africa.

Investigation Into Suspect Activities Continues

Khiree, who is from Georgia, had been living in Thailand for over a year before his trip to Lagos. His basketball career includes appearances in international tournaments listed by FIBA.