The 2026 federal budget proposes expanding the intergenerational farm rollover to include nieces and nephews, allowing farmers to defer capital gains taxes when transferring farms to extended family. The change aims to address succession challenges as farmland values soar.

Changes in the 2026 federal budget could soon allow farmers to pass their farms to nieces and nephews without incurring capital gains tax es. The government has proposed an amendment to the Expansion of the Intergenerational Farm and Fishing Property Rollover section of the Income Tax Act to change the definition of a child of taxpayer.

If approved, the definition would include the niece or nephew of the taxpayer, or the niece or nephew of the taxpayer's spouse. This means farmers could defer capital gains taxes if they transfer the business to a niece or nephew. Previously, capital gains taxes could only be avoided if the farm was passed down to a partner, child or grandchild. The new measure expands eligibility to extended family members who have been actively farming the land.

Also read Budget 2026 Proposal to Report Tax Debts Over $50,000 to Credit Bureaus

Soaring Farmland Values Create Tax Burdens

In recent years, the value of farmland has soared. Statistics Canada said the value per acre for a farm in Ontario was $14,435 in 2021. By 2025, that number had risen to $21,073. As land prices have gone up, capital gains have gone up a lot, so it basically can tear the farm asunder, and it really was a big problem, said Derryn Shrosbree, a farmer from the Guelph, Ont.

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, area and the founder of Farmstrong Financial. Thousands and thousands of nieces and nephews who have been actively farming the land for a generation or so were excluded from owning their farm, Shrosbree explained. But now with nieces and nephews being added to the rollover provision, they can continue farming, which does three things.

It obviously helps the nieces and nephews, it helps rural communities stay vibrant and, thirdly, it helps Canadian food security because the more Canadians that can farm, the more Canadians that can feed us. That's kind of important, he said. Succession struggles have plagued the agricultural sector for decades. According to data from the National Farmers Union, 57,049 farms either closed or were consolidated between 2001 and 2021.

Retiring Farmers Lack Succession Plans

A separate report from the Royal Bank of Canada, Boston Consulting Group Centre for Canada's future and the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph suggested 40 per cent of farmers will retire by 2033. It also found 66 per cent of producers did not have a succession plan in place. By our numbers and by numbers, there's about 4,000 to 5,000 nieces and nephews that are actively looking for the tax deferral rollover.

That's 4,000 family farms impacted directly, Shrosbree said. That is a lot of human beings actually staying on the land and being productive. So, this is not some ivory tower, sort of CRA bits and pieces, this is grassroots people that have actually picked up the phone and called me and said, Thank you Derryn, so much, for keeping our farm in the family, for keeping our livelihood going.

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Although succession problems have been prevalent for decades, Shrosbree said recent advocacy from Farmstrong helped bring the issue to the forefront. We've met over 25 ministers and senators, etc., etc. - so, that constant drumbeat of helping nieces and nephews, keeping vibrant communities going, as well as looking for food security for Canada - I think the timing was good, and that constant support from Ottawa and our little banging the drum really helped a lot, he reflected.

Budget Changes Face Remaining Legislative Hurdles

Members of Parliament have voted to pass the federal budget, but there are still other hurdles before all the proposals can be accepted and enacted. The proposed amendment must clear additional legislative steps before becoming law. The change is seen as a vital step to keep family farms in the family and ensure the next generation can continue farming.

With farmland values at record highs, the tax relief could be the difference between selling to developers or keeping the land productive. Shrosbree and others argue that the move will help rural communities stay vibrant and bolster Canadian food security. As more Canadians are able to farm, the country can produce more of its own food.

The story was first reported on November 23, 2026, at 5:12 p.m. EST, with Shrosbree breaking down why the rule change was needed and what it means for the future of family-run operations.