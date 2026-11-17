Ottawa-born striker Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scores a playoff hat-trick to send Atlético Ottawa to the Canadian Premier League final against Forge FC in Calgary on November 21.

Ottawa native Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau is preparing to make history this weekend as he headlines his hometown team, Atlético Ottawa, in the Canadian Premier League final. The 24-year-old forward, who returned to the league this summer after stints in North America and Europe, has been instrumental in the club's playoff run. He now stands on the verge of winning back-to-back CPL titles alongside the squad that secured the league's top spot.

Chateau Scores Crucial Hat-Trick in Playoffs

Chateau's immediate impact has been defining for Atlético Ottawa. In just 17 appearances wearing the team's red and white stripes, the striker has recorded 10 goals. This tally ranks as the second-highest scoring total on the Atlético roster and places him fifth across the entire league. His contributions were most vital during the semifinal series against Forge FC, where his performance shifted the momentum entirely.

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The decisive moment arrived during the second leg of the semifinal, where Chateau scored three massive goals to secure a 3-2 victory for his club. This feat marked the first-ever hat-trick in CPL playoff history, a milestone that propelled Atlético Ottawa back to the championship stage. The victory in Calgary allowed the hometown side to advance to the final, setting up a high-stakes match on November 21.

From Dunrobin to Professional Stardom

Chateau's journey to this elite level is deeply rooted in the Ottawa region. Born and raised in the east end of the city, he spent many weekends riding horses on trails near Constance Bay and at his uncle's property close to Dunrobin. He began his soccer career with local organizations FC Capital United Soccer Club and West Ottawa Soccer Club before moving to New York to play college soccer at St. John's University.

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After being drafted by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2024 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, Chateau gained international experience in Finland and with Irish club Galway United FC. The opportunity to return to his community arose in July, and he signed a contract with Atlético Ottawa through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028. The move allowed him to reunite with family after six or seven years away from home.

Family Support and Community Pride

Chateau's success has generated immense pride within his local circle. He recently shared moments of preparation at his uncle's farm, helping to ready horses for his twin sister ahead of the big match. His mother, Lyse Fleuriau Chateau, expressed her profound happiness, stating that seeing her son compete at this level felt like a gift. The family remains deeply connected to the town, reflecting on his growth from a local youth player to a professional athlete.

Chateau himself described the semifinal victory as one of the best days of his entire athletic career. He emphasized the importance of refining details and maintaining confidence as the team prepares for the championship game. The squad aims to bring their best energy to Calgary, aiming to defend their title in what Chateau rates as the most significant match of his life.

Looking Ahead to the Championship Match

The stage is now set for the final showdown on November 21 in Calgary. Atlético Ottawa faces Forge FC, who they drew 2-2 in the first leg of the semifinal series. The club is eager to capitalize on the momentum generated by Chateau's historic performance. With the league title on the line, the team is focused on executing their strategy and delivering a strong finish to the season.