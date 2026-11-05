Nick Suzuki Returns for Canadiens vs Mammoth; NHL Injury Updates

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki returns from injury to face Utah Mammoth. Plus, updates on Jakub Dobes, Winnipeg Jets, and NHL roster changes for tonight's games.

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has been cleared to return to the lineup for the upcoming matchup against the Utah Mammoth. Suzuki ends a six-game absence caused by a hand injury sustained on October 20 during a four-three overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. He demonstrated his resilience by finishing that contest with a goal and an assist in twenty-one minutes and three seconds of ice time despite the injury.

Suzuki Return Boosts Canadiens Offense

The Canadiens posted a five-win one-loss record during Suzuki's absence, proving capable without their primary offensive catalyst. Their winning streak ended on Tuesday night in a five-four overtime defeat to the Winnipeg Jets at home. Montreal held a four-goal lead late in the third period before Winnipeg scored four times in the final three minutes to force overtime.

Also read Mammoth get by Maple Leafs with late Nick Schmaltz power play goal

Dylan Samberg scored the game-winning goal for the Jets to complete the comeback. This loss follows a strong period for Montreal, highlighting the significant impact Suzuki has on team performance. His return provides a vital boost to the forward line as they face the Mammoth.

Dobes Starts Against Utah Mammoth

Goaltender Jakub Dobes will start tonight against the Utah Mammoth in net for Montreal. Dobes has posted a two-two-two record in six appearances this season with an eight-five-three save percentage and a four-point-zero five goals against average. His recent form has been mixed, including a five-two victory against the Dallas Stars on October 29 where he stopped seventeen of nineteen shots.

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The decision to start Dobes comes after goaltender Leevi Merilainen was selected to start for the Winnipeg Jets against the same opponent. Merilainen, who played for Winnipeg, made twenty-four saves in a four-two loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 31. This divergence in starting goaltenders sets up a critical battle between the two teams on the ice.

Winnipeg Jets Defense Changes

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Colton Parayko is listed as good to play tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Parayko has missed the past two games due to an upper-body injury. The thirty-three-year-old defenceman has recorded four assists in thirteen games this season while averaging twenty minutes and forty-nine seconds of ice time per game.

Defenceman Theo Lindstein will take the warmups alongside Justin Barron on the third pairing. Head coach Luke Fulgham has managed the defensive corps carefully to maintain stability despite the recent overtime loss. Parayko's availability helps bolster the defensive structure for the upcoming clash with Montreal.

New York Rangers Injury Report

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan indicated that defenceman Sean Durzi may not travel with the team for the upcoming four-game road trip. Durzi is expected to miss a third consecutive game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an undisclosed injury. Sullivan stated that his participation depends on how he progresses over the next day.

If Durzi does not fly out with the team tomorrow, Sullivan anticipates he will join them somewhere along the route. The Rangers begin their Western Canada trip on Saturday in Seattle. Durzi, acquired from Utah in the Vincent Trocheck trade, has recorded two goals and five points in fourteen appearances this season.

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San Jose Sharks Roster Updates

San Jose Sharks head coach Todd McLellan expects forwards Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton to play during the upcoming four-game road trip starting in Colorado. Kasper has appeared in only one game this season after suffering an upper-body injury in early October. He played ten minutes and fifty seconds of ice time in a two-zero loss to the New York Rangers.

Appleton has appeared in only two games this season, last playing on October 4 against the Winnipeg Jets. Defenceman Albert Johansson may remain sidelined for a longer period with an undisclosed injury. Johansson has one assist in eleven games this season while averaging fifteen minutes and forty-one seconds of ice time per contest.

Minnesota Wild Returnees and Philadelphia Goalie

Minnesota Wild defenceman Brock Faber participated in his first practice with teammates since suffering a skull fracture late in the preseason. Faber had been skating independently during his recovery process. The NHL has cleared him to resume full team activities after a week of individual rehabilitation. He scored fifteen goals and recorded fifty-one points in eighty regular-season games last season.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Joseph Woll starts tonight against the New York Rangers. Woll is aiming to bounce back from a four-two loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. He is one-win five-loss and two-overtime in eight games this season with an eight-nine-nine save percentage and a three-point-one three goals against average. He last played on October 28 in a five-two loss to the Washington Capitals, where he made twenty-five saves.