Nick Cousins Injury Senators Game Washington Capitals Hit

Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins exits game after hard hit from Jakob Chychrun. Major penalty rescinded. Team faces Colorado Avalanche next.

Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins exited Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals in the third period following a significant collision with defenceman Jakob Chychrun. The incident occurred during a 3-2 overtime loss, resulting in Cousins leaving the ice under his own power but requiring assistance to reach the dressing room.

Hit Details and Penalty Review

Cousins was skating along the side boards in the defensive zone when he collected the puck. Chychrun pinched down from the blue line and delivered a hard shoulder check that sent the veteran forward crashing to the ice. Initial officiating called a major penalty on Chychrun for the contact.

Also read Report: Cousins returns to Vikings from Raiders

However, officials reviewed the play and subsequently rescinded the major penalty call. The decision drew immediate criticism from Ottawa head coach Travis Green, who stated he was surprised by the reversal of the ruling.

Coach Reaction and Medical Status

Travis Green publicly questioned the officiating outcome after the game concluded. He described the contact as a headshot directed at a player who was not prepared for the impact. Green noted that while the league saw the play differently, the severity of the hit warranted a major penalty.

Advertisement

Medical staff attended to Cousins immediately on the ice. Team officials confirmed that the Belleville native was not transported to a hospital. Despite being able to walk off the ice, Green reported that Cousins is not doing great physically following the collision.

Player Statistics and Season Context

Nick Cousins logged 12:12 minutes of ice time across 19 shifts during the contest. He finished with a minus-two rating despite playing a key role in the offensive zone. The 33-year-old has recorded two goals and one assist in 19 games for Ottawa this season.

The Senators dropped their record to 11-6-2 on the year with this overtime defeat. The team now turns its attention to recovering their roster health before preparing for the next scheduled matchup.

Upcoming Schedule and Next Steps

Ottawa returns to action Thursday night facing the Colorado Avalanche. The coaching staff will monitor Cousins' condition closely before making any decisions regarding his availability for future games. The franchise aims to rebound quickly in their upcoming slate of matches.