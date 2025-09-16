Nick Cannon Admits Regrets Over Numerous Children, Citing Past Trauma

Actor and media personality Nick Cannon reflects on his journey as a father of twelve, acknowledging past regrets and attributing them to unresolved trauma and a lack of careful consideration.

Nick Cannon , the father of 12, recently opened up about his numerous children and confessed that he regrets his past decisions. Cannon admitted that his journey as a father began from a place of pain and unresolved trauma. He explained that he hadn't healed properly from past hurt and allowed his access to resources to cloud his judgment.

While he acknowledged that having so many children wasn't a direct act of rebellion, he recognized it stemmed from carelessness and a frivolous approach to fatherhood. \Cannon, now 45 years old, expressed remorse for not thoroughly considering the consequences of his actions and emphasized the importance of self-reflection. He stated that if he had taken the time for introspection and inner work, things might have unfolded differently. Although he loves all of his children dearly, Cannon acknowledged the need for personal healing, particularly from his past divorce from Mariah Carey. \He further stated that his current openness to having more children comes from a place of wanting to share his life with others. However, Cannon underscored the importance of healing and personal growth before embarking on such a large commitment





