P.E.I. author Nicholas Herring won the 2026 Giller Prize, Canada's largest fiction award at $100,000, for his novel Your Breath in Charcoal at a Toronto gala. The winning book was chosen for the first time by a jury of independent booksellers.

P.E. I. author Nicholas Herring has won the 2026 Giller Prize for his novel Your Breath in Charcoal. The prize, worth $100,000, is the biggest in Canadian fiction.

The winner was announced at a ceremony in Toronto. The gala took place at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2026. Herring is a 43-year-old author, fisherman and carpenter from Murray Harbour, P.E. I. In an interview after his win, he said he might save the money to eventually send his daughter to college.

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Nicholas Herring Plans To Save Prize Money

I got bills to pay, he said. So I will pay a bit of those. And then we will just go from there. But I think it will buy me time, and I want to write more books.

I got a whole bunch of books in me, so I just want to write some more books. Herring also said he wanted to change the lives of his wife and daughter. I wrote this book for them, to change their lives, he said. I guess changed my life, too.

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He said he did not prepare a speech and called it an incredible experience to be on the road with the other shortlisted writers. He also could not help but mention author John Irving. Thursday, I got to have a really beautiful dinner, and John Irving was, like, right across from me, he said. That was really cool.

Margaret Atwood Congratulates Nicholas Herring

I feel like John Irving should just come up. Herring was a bit held up before he was available to talk to journalists after the win, but it was for a pretty great reason. The Giller media team was tapped by Margaret Atwood's publicist, saying that she wanted to congratulate him. When Marg calls, you answer.

And an adorable photo op ensued. Your Breath in Charcoal is published by Fredericton-based Goose Lane Editions. It is Herring's second novel. The book follows two men from P.E.

I. in the late 90s, trying to make it in the Ontario construction industry. One earlier description called the main character a P.E. I. everyman named Knickle on a road trip to Toronto. The Giller jury praised the novel as a deeply philosophical narrative filled with pop culture references, literary allusions, and mordant, quotable witticisms.

They also called it an uproarious, undeniably Maritime tale. Herring's debut novel, Some Hellish, won the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize in 2022. He studied English literature at St. Jerome's University in Waterloo, Ont. , and completed a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Toronto.

Giller Prize Finalists And Their Backgrounds

Herring prevailed over four other finalists. They were Michelle Good for Eliza Sunshine, Nazanine Hozar for The Small Ones, Tara Gereaux for Wild People Quiet, and Patmeena Sabit for Good People. Each of the runners-up received $10,000. The Small Ones is a novel about a group of boys and one small girl who are forced to become soldiers and martyrs in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

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The children find friendship and community in each other, even as they desperately hope to return home and back to safety. Hozar was born in Tehran, Iran, and lives in Vancouver, where she teaches at Simon Fraser University. On Wednesday evening, Herring will join Globe and Mail editor Mark Medley at the Toronto Reference Library. They will discuss his winning work.

A separate note says the event is on Nov. 18, when Herring will join journalist Mark Medley for a conversation at the Talia Kliot. This year, for the first time in the 32-year history of the Giller Prize, the winning book was chosen by a jury composed exclusively of owners, managers and staffers from independent Canadian booksellers. The nine-member panel represented bookstores from seven provinces and one territory.

When announcing the 2026 winner, Elana Rabinovitch, executive director of the Giller Foundation, quoted her late father, Jack Rabinovitch, who founded the prize. For the price of a meal in this town, you can buy all the books, she noted he would always say at the end of the night. She added that he would urge viewers to eat at home and continue supporting Canadian literature.

Industry Stars Attend The Giller Ceremony

Members of the publishing industry attended the gala and mingled with former Ontario premier Bob Rae, recently retired senator Pamela Wallin, soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, and authors Margaret Atwood, John Irving, Jane Urquhart, Ian Williams, Charlotte Gray, Katherena Vermette, Susan Swan, and last year's Giller winner, Souvankham Thammavongsa. The award ceremony, hosted by Rick Mercer, was broadcast on a tape delay across CBC platforms. In his wrap-up message, Rick Mercer reminded the public that books make a perfect holiday gift.

Mercer also announced a new partnership between the Giller Prize and Book Clubs For Inmates, a volunteer program that brings book clubs to Canadian correctional facilities. One year ago, the Giller was cash-strapped and in peril because of the loss of its title sponsor, Scotiabank. This summer, the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation rescued the prize with a multiyear gift of $4-million in total.

The Giller was founded in 1994 by businessman Jack Rabinovitch as a living memorial to his wife, literary journalist Doris Giller, who had died of cancer the previous year. Almost instantly one of the country's most visible cultural awards, the prize rose from $25,000 to its current $100,000 over time. Mr. Rabinovitch died in 2017.

Recent Giller Winners Show Unpredictable Trends

Though the early Giller winners were established CanLit luminaries such as Mordecai Richler, Alice Munro, Michael Ondaatje, M. G. Vassanji and Ms. Atwood, recent recipients have been much less predictable. Laotian-Canadian poet Ms. Thammavongsa won last year for Pick a Colour, a debut novel about a boxer-turned-manicurist. The Toronto writer previously received the Giller in 2020 for her short-story collection How to Pronounce Knife. The gala capped a blitz of high-profile prize-giving for Canadian fiction.

Last week, Toronto author Kate Cayley won the English-language Governor General's Literary Award for her debut novel Property. Quebec City's Alex Thibodeau won the francophone prize for Comme les eclipses, also her debut novel. At the annual Writers' Trust Awards in Toronto, Canadian-American author and U.S. Army veteran Zak Jones received the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize for his debut novel Fancy Gap.