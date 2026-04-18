Niagara Winemakers Unite for Charity Auction, Crafting Pinot Noir for Environmental Causes

Three Niagara winemakers, Thomas Bachelder, Ilya Senchuk, and Matt Smith, collaborated to create a special Pinot Noir for the Grapes for Humanity Cuvée from the Heart auction. Proceeds will benefit environmental charities. The auction features a wide array of premium wines and unique experiences, including bottles from renowned global wineries and a special selection from Rush's Geddy Lee.

In a remarkable display of collaborative spirit and winemaking expertise, Niagara's Thomas Bachelder, Ilya Senchuk, and Matt Smith recently joined forces to craft a distinguished Pinot Noir for the Cuvée from the Heart initiative. This special project, organized by Grapes for Humanity, a dedicated volunteer community of wine enthusiasts, aims to raise crucial funds for environmental causes .

The winemakers convened in Senchuk's cellar, meticulously sampling and blending various barrels from the 2024 vintage, with the singular goal of creating a Pinot Noir that truly embodies the character and excellence of the Niagara region. Senchuk, a co-founder of Leaning Post Wines, expressed his enthusiasm for the endeavor, stating that the objective was to produce a great representation of Niagara Pinot Noir. Their collaborative creation, along with eleven other Cuvée from the Heart labels crafted by teams of Ontario winemakers, is now featured in an online auction that runs until April 22nd.

This year, the proceeds will directly benefit esteemed organizations such as Tree Canada and the Nature Conservancy of Canada, alongside other vital climate action agencies. Senchuk highlighted the rewarding nature of partnering with fellow Niagara vintners and supporting Grapes for Humanity's 26-year legacy, emphasizing the continuous learning opportunities such collaborations provide.

The Cuvée from the Heart auction showcases a diverse and exceptional selection of wines, going beyond the Pinot Noir collaboration. Among the highlights are a racy and refined Riesling, a vibrant and complex Cabernet Franc, and a rich and flavorful Syrah. Furthermore, the auction features noteworthy Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, each produced by talented trios of winemakers from both Niagara and Prince Edward County. These unique Ontario wines represent a significant portion of the auction's offerings, making up 131 of the 833 lots available.

The wines are presented in various formats, including seven individual cases and 48 mixed lots, with each mixed lot containing one of the Cuvée from the Heart labels. The estimated value for each 12-bottle lot ranges from $400 to $600, and importantly, the winning bid is the final price paid, with no additional buyer's premium or taxes. Beyond the wines themselves, the auction also includes 32 highly sought-after 'dream lots,' offering exclusive immersive touring and tasting experiences, as well as rare wine packages from leading wineries across the globe.

These exceptional packages feature benchmark bottles from renowned regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Tuscany, including highly prized vintages such as Château Latour 1982, Château Mouton Rothschild 1982, and a substantial 6-liter bottle of Château d’Yquem 1989. Adding another layer of exclusivity and appeal, the auction features a curated selection of rare Burgundies from the personal cellar of Geddy Lee, the celebrated bassist of the iconic rock band Rush, who also serves as a valued member of the Grapes for Humanity board.

The visibility of the winemakers themselves has also been thoughtfully enhanced. Steven Campbell, a former owner of Lifford Wine Agency and a six-year veteran organizer of this charity wine auction, conceptualized the idea of featuring the winemakers' faces on the labels. Campbell's intention was to instill a sense of pride in the winemakers involved and to significantly increase their public profile, celebrating their integral role in the creation of these exceptional wines and their contribution to a worthy cause. This initiative not only underscores the quality of the wines but also humanizes the winemaking process, connecting donors directly with the artisans behind the bottles.





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Wine Auction Charity Niagara Wine Pinot Noir Environmental Causes

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