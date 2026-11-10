Niagara Police Search for Two Suspects After Thorold Break-ins

Niagara Regional Police are searching for two male suspects after two businesses in a Thorold commercial plaza were broken into early on Oct. 28 and cash registers were stolen.

Niagara Regional Police have launched an active search operation targeting two male suspects linked to criminal activity in Thorold, Ontario. The investigation was triggered by reports of a break-and-enter incident that occurred early in the morning on October 28.

Officers responded to a commercial plaza located near Pine Street North shortly before 4 a.m. upon receiving initial calls regarding the disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers discovered that two separate businesses within the commercial plaza had been targeted during the overnight hours. Investigators confirmed that intruders had gained unauthorized access to the premises and successfully removed cash registers from both affected locations. The theft represents a significant financial loss for the business owners involved in the incident.

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Police Hunt Two Suspects in Thorold

The Niagara Regional Police emphasized the urgency of locating the individuals responsible for these crimes. Detectives are working diligently to gather evidence and identify the perpetrators based on witness descriptions and available surveillance footage from the area. The focus remains on recovering the stolen property and ensuring public safety in the Thorold community. Investigators have provided detailed descriptions of the two suspects to assist the public in identification.

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The first suspect is described as a white male with a thin build who was last seen walking northbound on Pine Street North. He was wearing a distinctive skeleton face mask, a black jacket with a red zipper, beige pants, black shoes, and gloves at the time of the sighting. The second suspect is also described as a thin male who was observed in close proximity to the first individual.

This person was wearing a dark jacket, a light-colored hoodie, and skinny jeans when last seen. Police stress that these specific clothing details are critical for anyone who may have encountered the pair in the area surrounding the commercial plaza. Detectives are urgently requesting that anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or the events of October 28 come forward.

Public Asked to Review Surveillance Footage

They are specifically asking residents and business owners in the Pine Street North vicinity to review any personal security cameras or dashcam footage that may have captured the individuals. Visual evidence could be instrumental in identifying the suspects and solving the case. Niagara Regional Police continue to encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. The search for the two male suspects remains ongoing as investigators analyze all leads and coordinate with local authorities.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to secure their properties while the investigation proceeds.