Niagara Falls Mayor-Elect Calls for Resident Consultation on Casino Expansion Plans

Incoming Niagara Falls mayor Lori Lococo urges Ontario Premier Doug Ford to consult with residents before expanding the gambling industry, citing concerns over economic viability, social impact, and the need for local input in the Destination Niagara strategy.

In a significant development regarding regional economic policy, Lori Lococo, the incoming mayor of Niagara Falls, has publicly urged Ontario Premier Doug Ford to engage directly with local residents regarding the provincial government's ambitious plans to expand the gambling industry in the region.

Lococo, who recently defeated long-time incumbent Jim Diodati in the municipal election held on October 26, emphasized the necessity of community consultation before any further casino developments proceed. She cited growing concerns among the citizenry about the viability and impact of adding more gambling establishments to a city already struggling with the shifting landscape of the tourism sector in the post-pandemic era.

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Lococo, a 56-year-old former city councillor who campaigned heavily on issues of affordability, noted that while she supports the growth of tourism, the specific focus on expanding Las Vegas-style casinos has not been fully vetted with the people who live in the area. She stressed that the community deserves a voice in decisions that will fundamentally alter the character of their hometowns, drawing a parallel to the local referendum that preceded the first casino's opening in 1996, though she did not call for a new vote, only for meaningful dialogue through surveys or open houses.

Provincial Deadline for Casino Investors

The province has set a December 3 deadline for investors to express interest in up to three new casino operators, a move that Lococo argues requires greater transparency and input from the general public to ensure that the economic benefits are realized without disproportionately harming the social fabric of the community. Premier Ford has made the revitalization of Niagara Falls a cornerstone of his administration's economic strategy, launching the multi-billion-dollar Destination Niagara initiative last December.

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This comprehensive plan aims to attract 25 million annual visitors to the region, thereby doubling tourism revenues and generating an additional three billion dollars for Ontario's gross domestic product each year. The strategy envisions a diverse mix of world-class gaming, culinary experiences, arts and culture, and infrastructure improvements, including an expanded airport, intended to create tens of thousands of new jobs.

However, the heavy emphasis on increasing the gaming environment has sparked debate among community leaders and residents. Critics point out that traditional casinos are already facing declining revenues due to changing visitor habits and the proliferation of online gambling, which has contributed to job losses and financial distress, particularly among younger demographics.

Lococo Urges Balanced Tourism Strategy

Lococo highlighted that many residents fear that introducing more casinos could exacerbate these existing issues, especially when the local economy is already feeling the strain of reduced spending in the gaming sector. She argued that the city should not be reduced to a gaming destination but should instead balance its attractions, natural beauty, and entertainment offerings in a way that respects the fact that this is a place where people live, work, and raise their families.

Despite these concerns, government officials maintain that their approach is designed to strengthen Niagara Falls as a premier global tourist destination. Scott Clark, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, stated that the government is committed to making the gaming environment more competitive while continuing to engage with municipal leaders, Indigenous communities, and industry partners.

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Clark reiterated the province's goal to double annual visitors to more than 25 million, generate three billion dollars annually for the provincial economy, and create 46,500 new jobs across the region. He assured that the government would continue its outreach efforts as it moves forward with the competitive process for selecting new casino proponents.

Mayor Demands Clarity on Citizen Feedback

Nevertheless, Lococo remains firm in her position that the residents' voices have been largely absent from the conversation. She plans to contact the Premier's office to demand clarity on how citizens can provide feedback on the potential impacts of increased gambling, traffic congestion, and infrastructure demands.

As Niagara Falls transitions under new leadership, the tension between provincial economic ambitions and local community welfare will likely remain a central issue, with Lococo advocating for a balanced approach that prioritizes the well-being of her constituents while still acknowledging the importance of the tourism industry to the local economy.