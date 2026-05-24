Niagara Catholic School Board Director of Education Camillo Cipriano Resigns and Moves to Toronto District School Board

Camillo Cipriano, director of education for the Niagara Catholic District School Board, is resigning and moving to the Toronto District School Board as its new chief executive officer.

Niagara Catholic District School Board 's director of education is moving to the much larger Toronto District School Board , where the province last year stripped its board of directors of much of its powers due to what it called financial problems at that board.

The Niagara Catholic board said on Friday that education director Camillo Cipriano has resigned after six years. His last day will be June 5. The Toronto public board also announced on Friday that Cipriano has been appointed as the board's new chief executive officer, starting June 8. The Toronto board was one of four Ontario school boards at which the province appointed supervisors to oversee the board's finances and operations last summer.

The move followed financial investigations by Ministry of Education staff or appointed auditors found the boards were facing multimillion-dollar deficits. The Niagara Catholic board lamented losing its third-ever education director.

'While we are sad to lose a leader with such strong, faith-based management skills who has been committed to creating a culture focused on student success and staff development, it is not surprising that his immense talent would be recognized across the province. ', the board chair said. On Cipriano's watch, the board grew by nearly 5,000 students and had improved math and literacy skills, he board of trustees said





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Niagara Catholic District School Board Toronto District School Board Education Director Camillo Cipriano Resigned Resigns And Moves ANGLICAN TDSB

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