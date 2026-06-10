NHLPA Requests Delay on Mike Babcock Hiring by Edmonton Oilers Amid Privacy Investigation

The NHL Players' Association has asked the league to investigate allegations of privacy invasion against Mike Babcock and delay his potential hiring by the Edmonton Oilers until the probe concludes.

The Edmonton Oilers are in discussions with the NHL Players' Association regarding the potential hiring of Mike Babcock as their head coach. According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, the NHLPA has formally asked the NHL to initiate an investigation into allegations that Babcock invaded players' privacy during his tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets .

The union has specifically requested that the league delay Babcock's hiring by the Oilers until this investigation is completed. Frank Seravalli later confirmed that the NHLPA wants the NHL to pause any finalization of the contract pending the outcome of the probe. There is currently no set timeline for how long the investigation might take. The allegations first emerged before the Blue Jackets' 2023-24 training camp, when Babcock was preparing to start his first season as their head coach.

Reports surfaced that he had invaded players' privacy, including asking to look through personal photographs on their phones. The controversy escalated quickly, leading Babcock to resign before coaching a single preseason game. Additional accusations of manipulative and mentally abusive behavior have dated back to his previous coaching stops.

After being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, stories emerged that during the 2016-17 season he had then-rookie Mitch Marner rank his teammates by competitiveness, then shared that list with those who ranked low. While his dismissal from Toronto was attributed to poor performance, these revelations further damaged his reputation and made many teams hesitant to hire him until Columbus took a chance in 2023. Despite his controversial legacy, Babcock brings an impressive resume to any team.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and guided Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. However, his tenure in Detroit was not without friction; former players such as Mike Commodore and Johan Franzen have been critical of his coaching style.

The combination of past behavioral concerns and the current privacy investigation creates a complex situation for the Oilers as they consider a high-profile coaching hire that could impact team morale and public perception. The NHL's handling of the investigation will likely set a precedent for how such off-ice conduct allegations are addressed across the league





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