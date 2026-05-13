NHL updates, news, and discussions with NHL coaches and players.

Join Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan as they discuss topics ranging from a new coach's role in getting his team on track to Winnipeg's battle for top-four status.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss how a new coach deals with his new team when taking over the job. St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou talks about expectations, while St. Louis head coach Craig Berube and Nashville's Brett Bellemore share their coaching stories.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba explains why he chose to return to the Wild after leaving as a free agent. The Maple Leafs' prospects battle for hockey minds saw Denis Malgin chosen in the fourth round, Braden Gallagher in the fifth round, and Maxim Lapierre in the sixth round. The Victoriaville Tigres' goalie Philippe Poulin was selected in the fourth round





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