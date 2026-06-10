NHL Trade Rumors: Senators, Sabres Target Pietrangelo; Oilers' Coaching Search Heats Up

The NHL offseason is heating up with trade speculation surrounding Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, linked to the Senators and Sabres, while the Oilers' potential hiring of Mike Babcock raises questions about Connor McDavid's influence.

The NHL offseason has entered a period of significant movement, with free agency set to open on July 1. Trade speculation remains a central storyline, particularly involving veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo , who is reportedly a target for several teams.

According to reports, the St. Louis Blues defenseman has previously been linked to the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators. Notably, neither team was willing to activate a no-move clause for a trade at the deadline. The narrative now suggests he might be more receptive to a move as the Blues appear to beheading toward a rebuild. The Sabres, known for their previous interest, were reportedly prepared to offer a package including a first-round pick and a top prospect.

The Ottawa Senators, despite having limited draft capital due to sanctions that restrict their ability to trade the 32nd overall pick and having already traded their second-round selection, remain in the market for a top-tier defenseman to bolster their blue line after consecutive first-round playoff exits. Their pursuit is part of a broader roster strategy that also includes targeting a top-six winger and a reliable backup goaltender. Pietrangelo's profile makes him an attractive target.

The 33-year-old is entering the fifth season of an eight-year, $52 million contract carrying a $6.5 million annual cap hit. He brings Stanley Cup-winning experience, having been a critical piece of the Blues' 2019 championship run, where he posted 12 points in 26 playoff games while averaging over 25 minutes of ice time per contest.

His durability and two-way reliability were further evidenced last season with four goals and 18 points in 77 games, maintaining an average of more than 22 minutes per game. His international play, including a silver medal with Team Canada at the Olympics, adds to his veteran resume. For a team like Ottawa or Buffalo, acquiring his contract and experience would be a significant move, though it would come with the financial commitment of his remaining term.

Beyond the Pietrangelo situation, the Edmonton Oilers' coaching search has become a major talking point. The team is widely reported to be interested in hiring Mike Babcock, a former Stanley Cup-winning coach with a controversial recent history. A key subplot is the reported influence of superstar Connor McDavid. Analysts and insiders suggest McDavid would have significant input, and likely would need to approve, of any major coaching hire.

This dynamic highlights the power and stature McDavid wields within the organization. The public and media reaction to the potential Babcock hiring has been intense, sparking widespread debate about his coaching style, past incidents, and whether his tactical acumen outweighs the potential culture and public relations risks. The Oilers' decision is being scrutinized as a pivotal moment for a franchise with championship aspirations centered on its generational talent





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NHL Hockey Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis Blues Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres Trade Rumors Free Agency Edmonton Oilers Mike Babcock Connor Mcdavid Coaching Hire Stanley Cup

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