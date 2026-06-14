NHL Teams Should Pursue Jason Robertson if Stars Consider Trade

With the Dallas Stars facing cap constraints, winger Jason Robertson may be available. His 96-point season and power-play prowess make him a target for teams like Seattle and the Islanders seeking offensive upgrades.

As the NHL offseason approaches, the pending restricted free agent status of Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson has become a major topic of discussion. Robertson coming off a 96-point season, presents a unique situation.

The Stars face limited cap space, which may force them to consider moving his rights to increase financial flexibility and maximize return if a long-term contract cannot be agreed upon. Analysts argue that if Robertson becomes available on the trade market, nearly every team in the league should make a serious effort to acquire his scoring talent.

His proven ability to produce offense, especially on the power play where he netted 15 goals last season, makes him an exceptionally rare and valuable asset. The Seattle Kraken emerge as a particularly logical suitor. Their offensive struggles were evident, with Jordan Eberle leading the team in points but ranking only 107th league-wide. Adding a pure goal-scorer of Robertson's caliber would be a transformative move for a franchise desperate to generate more offense.

The New York Islanders also represent a compelling fit. They ranked third-worst in power play efficiency last season. The arrival of new head coach Pete DeBoer, who has a prior relationship with Robertson from their time in Dallas, could create a favorable environment for a trade, potentially accelerating the team's competitive timeline as they integrate young talents like Matthew Schaefer.

Beyond these two, a host of other organizations with power play deficiencies or a need for top-six wingers would be remiss not to explore a deal. The combination of Robertson's age, production, and the potential cap relief for Dallas creates a rare blockbuster opportunity that could reshape the playoff fortunes of any club able to navigate the complex financial and draft compensation hurdles inherent in acquiring a pending RFA





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NHL Jason Robertson Dallas Stars Trade Rumors Restricted Free Agent Seattle Kraken New York Islanders Offseason Moves

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