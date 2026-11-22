The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenceman Ethan Kaiser for three games following an illegal check to the head against Ottawa Senators defenceman Jakub Zboril during Sunday's matchup.

The National Hockey League Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Sunday that Calgary Flames defenceman Ethan Kaiser has been suspended for three games. The disciplinary action stems from a dangerous hit delivered against an opponent during Sunday's game, violating league safety protocols regarding checks to the head. This ruling marks the first time in Kaiser's professional career that he has received such a penalty from the league office.

Details Of The Illegal Check To The Head

The incident occurred late in the second period of the matchup near Calgary's blueline. Flames defenceman Jakub Zboril was attempting to skate the puck out of his own defensive zone when Kaiser came across to deliver a direct blow to Zboril's head with his shoulder. The NHL assessed Kaiser a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct at the time of the incident on the ice.

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The Department of Player Safety explained that Kaiser's hit satisfies both elements of the Illegal Check to the Head rule. The video review highlights that the head was the main point of contact, with Kaiser taking a poor angle of approach. He cut across the front of Zboril's body, missing his core and making direct contact with the head, which absorbed the vast majority of the force.

Analysis Of Player Position And Impact

Officials noted that while Zboril was stickhandling and pulled the puck towards his body prior to the check, his head stayed level and moved predictably. The review concluded that Zboril did not change the position of his head or body just prior to or simultaneously with contact in a way that significantly contributed to the head being the main point of contact. This specific detail was crucial in determining that the fault lay primarily with the aggressor, Kaiser.

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Career Stats And Previous Discipline Record

Kaiser, who is 24 years old, had not been levied any discipline from the league prior to this suspension. In 23 games played this season, he has averaged just shy of 19 and a half minutes of ice time per game. The Flames have relied on his defensive presence, making this suspension a notable gap in their lineup for the upcoming series of games.

Ottawa Senators Impact And Team Standing

For the Ottawa Senators, the injured player is defenceman Jakub Zboril, who is 27 years old. He has notched four goals and six assists for 10 points in 24 games for the Flames this season according to the source text provided, although contextually he plays for Ottawa. The three-game suspension will keep Kaiser out of the Flames' roster during this stretch, impacting their defensive rotation and power play unit availability.