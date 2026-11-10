Ovechkin says Russian players just want to play as Ukrainian Canadians protest in Ottawa

Alex Ovechkin responded to a planned Ukrainian Canadian Congress rally outside the Capitals-Senators game, saying Russian players just want to represent their country. The UCC has called for Canada to bar Ovechkin over his support for Vladimir Putin.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin said Russian players just want to play for their country as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress prepared to protest outside the Capitals game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The rally, called Rally: No War Crimes in Ottawa, was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. outside the Canadian Tire Centre. Ovechkin was asked Tuesday morning how he felt about the planned demonstration. He said he had just heard about it that morning and did not know what to say, adding that lots of protests are going on around the world. He did not directly address the protest over his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Ukrainian Group Calls For Ovechkin Ban

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress called on the federal government last month to deny Ovechkin entry into Canada after he appeared in a commercial for a party aligned with Putin. In the September commercial, Ovechkin stood behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In a social media post on Sept. 15, the UCC said Ovechkin is campaigning for United Russia. In 2017, Ovechkin voiced support for Putin when he launched a movement called Putin Team.

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Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the UCC, said in an Oct. 8 statement that it is a moral stain on the NHL that the league celebrates Ovechkin and ignores his support of a genocidal regime. She said the NHL's cravenness in no way absolves the Government of Canada from its responsibility to enforce the law and protect the security of Canadians.

Chyczij said the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has the authority to bar supporters of genocide from entry into Canada, and the UCC calls on Canada to act today and bar entry to Ovechkin and other supporters of Russia's genocide against Ukraine. Two online petitions on the House of Commons website, sponsored by Liberal MPs Yvan Baker and Bardish Chagger, call on the government to impose sanctions against Ovechkin, including barring him from entering Canada.

Senators Plan Safety Measures

The Ottawa Senators told CTV News Ottawa the club was aware of the planned demonstration outside the arena and would have appropriate measures in place to ensure the safety of fans. Ovechkin said Russian athletes want to represent their country at world and Olympic championships like players from other countries.

On Oct. 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russia for competitions after the country had been barred from international competitions since the invasion of Ukraine. As an athlete, we just want to play, Ovechkin said. He was asked about Prime Minister Mark Carney saying Russian players would not be allowed to represent their country at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta in December and January.

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Ovechkin said those are Carney's thoughts and decisions, and he does not know how it will work out. He said he is pretty sure that if you ask the fans, the fans want to see the best players out there and want to see young generation players who will be future stars, but it is not up to the players.

Government Rules Out Propaganda Use

Canada's Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden told reporters Monday that the prime minister was extremely clear that sport will not be used for propaganda on Canadian soil. Ovechkin told reporters that nobody is being used as a propaganda tool by Russia. He said players want to represent their country, whether at a world championship, Olympic Games or European championship, and just want to go out there and play for their country.

Ovechkin announced in October that he will retire at the end of the season after a 22-year career. He broke Wayne Gretzky's goals record in April 2025 and has 930 goals in his career. The Capitals were set to face the Senators on Tuesday night in Ottawa.