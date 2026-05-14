NHL Rookie of the Year Award: Matthew Schaefer Named Calder Trophy Winner

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, was awarded the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie during a surprise presentation on Good Morning America. He tied Brian Leetch’s record for most goals by a defenseman in a rookie season and became the first Calder winner since Teemu Selanne to garner every first-place vote.

The first major NHL award was handed out on Wednesday, as New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer was awarded the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie during a surprise presentation while Schaefer was on the ABC daytime talk show Good Morning America .

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, exploded onto the scene with a 23-goal, 36-assist 59-point season that saw him tie Brian Leetch’s record for most goals by a defenseman in a rookie season. Schaefer was seen as a slam-dunk to win the award, and he did so in historic fashion, becoming the first Calder winner since Teemu Selanne to garner every first-place vote.

On Thursday’s episode of Daily Faceoff LIVE, host Tyler Yaremchuk and co-host and former NHL goaltender Carter Hutton discussed the historic nature of Schaefer’s phenomenal rookie season





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NHL Rookie Of The Year Award Calder Trophy Matthew Schaefer Brian Leetch Teemu Selanne Good Morning America Daily Faceoff LIVE

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