NHL Results: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks, and Ducks Secure Key Victories

Edmonton, San Jose, Vancouver, and Anaheim win on Sunday. McDavid ties Gretzky record, Gauthier extends scoring streak, and San Jose ends Nashville's win streak.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid tied a historic National Hockey League milestone by reaching 40 assists in just 22 games, matching the fastest pace ever recorded by Wayne Gretzky during the 1984-85 season. He delivered the crucial assist while the Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Sunday night, establishing a dominant performance that highlighted his exceptional playmaking abilities.

McDavid Ties Gretzky Fastest Milestone

Connor McDavid achieved the 40-assist mark with a slick backhand pass that set up Leon Draisaitl for a power-play goal at the 8:08 mark of the first period. This specific assist allowed McDavid to equal the 42-year-old record held by former Oilers star Wayne Gretzky, cementing his status as one of the most prolific offensive forces in hockey history. The achievement occurred early in the game, setting the tone for Edmonton's comprehensive victory.

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Oilers Power Past Philadelphia Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers secured a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers behind contributions from multiple scorers and strong goaltending from Tristan Jarry, who made 34 saves. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals, while Connor McDavid added one goal and two assists to lead the offensive charge. Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also found the net for Edmonton, with Evan Bouchard recording two assists to support the team's dominance.

McDavid continued his influence on the power play by shoveling a puck to Podkolzin, who shot into a crowded net. Although the official scorer credited Podkolzin with an unassisted goal, a Philadelphia player inadvertently knocked the puck past goaltender Dan Vladar at the 13:22 mark of the first period. This sequence highlighted the chaotic nature of the game and Edmonton's ability to capitalize on defensive breakdowns.

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Gauthier Extends Nineteen Game Scoring Streak

In Anaheim, California, Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier extended the team's longest goals streak in 29 years to nine consecutive games. He added to this impressive run during the first period by ripping a wrist shot past Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley from the far side of the faceoff circle. Gauthier has now scored 16 goals during this current streak and 18 on the season, ranking second in the NHL behind Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl.

The Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames, rebounding from previous struggles with contributions from Mikael Granlund, Jeff Malott, and Tim Washe. Beckett Sennecke also had a significant impact with two goals and an assist, while Ville Husso made 20 saves for the winning side. Gauthier's streak is the second-longest in Ducks history, following Teemu Selanne's 11-game streak in 1997, and makes him only the fifth player under the age of 23 to score in nine straight games since 1991.

Vancouver Snaps Losing Streak Against Vegas

Edmonton, San Jose, and Vancouver all secured important wins across the league, with the Vancouver Canucks ending a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each scored twice, while Elias Pettersson and Drew O'Connor also found the back of the net for the Canucks. Leevi Merilainen stopped 34 shots to secure the win, breaking a slump that included nine losses in their previous 10 games.

The victory halted the Golden Knights' six-game points streak and ended Vancouver's eight-game losing streak against them. Brock Boeser extended his points streak to seven games with two assists, while Victor Olofsson, Braeden Bowman, and Mark Stone scored for Vegas. Stone's power-play goal at the 1:24 mark of the third period cut the deficit to 4-3, giving him 417 points with the Golden Knights and tying Jonathan Marchessault's franchise record.

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Sharks End Nashville Win Streak

In San Jose, California, the San Jose Sharks snapped the Nashville Predators' seven-game win streak with a decisive victory. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each recorded one goal and two assists, providing the primary offensive spark for the Sharks. Ivar Stenberg added a goal and an assist, while Collin Graf scored his third goal of the season and his first in 11 games to help build an early lead.

Will Smith opened the scoring with 7:35 left in the first period with his eighth goal of the season, capitalizing on a breakaway after Stenberg found him alone. Collin Graf made it 2-0 with 3:50 remaining in the first period, and Stenberg extended the lead to 3-0 at the 4:45 mark of the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves for the Sharks, who successfully defended their lead against the previously surging Nashville team.

Stars Snap Losing Streak Against Panthers

The Dallas Stars also secured a significant win, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Florida Panthers by defeating them for the first time since January 8, 2023. Roope Hintz assisted on a goal by Matty Robertson, who scored on a backhander for his team-leading 10th goal of the season and his seventh career overtime winner. Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, contributing to a comprehensive team effort.

Casey DeSmith won the matchup of backup goaltenders with 25 saves for Dallas, while Florida's Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots. The victory marked a turning point for the Stars in their rivalry with the Panthers, ending a prolonged period of defeat against their conference opponents. The team's ability to execute in critical moments, particularly from Robertson, highlighted their improved performance on the ice.