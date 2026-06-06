NHL Prospects Impress in Buffalo Ahead of 2025 Draft

Over 90 NHL prospects spent the past week in Buffalo to give one lasting impression ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Players were split into 12 groups and took turns doing various drills in 30-minute increments. This year's draft combine in Montreal was known for its unique challenges, including having players pick a location and then throw a puck from that spot.

Over 90 NHL prospects spent the past week in Buffalo to give one lasting impression ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Players were split into 12 groups and took turns doing various drills in 30-minute increments.

This year's draft combine in Montreal was known for its unique challenges, including having players pick a location and then throw a puck from that spot. Casey Mutryn from the Canadiens had a particularly memorable question: 'If you're the captain of a destroyer in the Navy during World War II, and your job is to destroy submarines, and there's a submarine that you can destroy, but 10 of your crew members are overboard, do you destroy the submarine, kill your crew members, or do you let the submarine go and save your crew members?

' The VO2 Max drill, typically a favorite of social media users, was held privately away from the media on Friday. Ivar Stenberg and Carson Carels were among the most notable prospects to sit out the fitness tests. Carels said he's excited to join the University of North Dakota and play alongside Keaton Verhoeff.

Gavin McKenna was listed as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds prior to the Combine - he measured exactly the same today, but scouts don't seem worried about his size. Viggo Bjorck was listed as 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds - about three pounds heavier than he was at the start of the year. Vladimir Dravecky, Casey Mutryn, and Rudolfs Berzkalns received extra love for how their team interviews went.

Every Swedish player wanted to talk about Malte Gustafsson, with phrases like 'Beast', 'Monster,' and 'Most underrated defenseman in the draft' getting repeated multiple times. Daxon Rudolph is another guy scouts really love, with some scouts likening him to Zach Werenski. He's definitely someone I'm high on. Niklas Aaram-Olsen said he was one of the last cuts from Norway's World Championship team that won bronze for the first time ever.

He had one of the biggest smiles of the day as he talked about the team's performance. A few players I talked to mentioned that they watched the decentralized draft the year prior and felt like the luster and the excitement that made it feel so special were lost compared to the last centralized draft at The Sphere in Vegas. A few teams, most notably Pittsburgh, spent significant time showing prospects plays they made mistakes on.

Every player I talked to about that said they appreciated the team's honesty, which forced them to explain their thought process. Aleksander Barkov was the most common forward that the prospects tried to emulate, somewhere in the double digits. We've seen his name mentioned much more in the past few years as the Florida Panthers have become a powerhouse. Josh Anderson got a lot of love, too.

On defense: Devon Toews. I believe seven blueliners cited him specifically. Lithuania's Simas Ignatavicius said he learned about the sport through watching the game at a mall when he was three years old. He was eating pizza, if you care.

His father was a basketball player, but wanted his son to try a different spot. So, with very few rinks to choose from, Ignatavicius learned to play the game at a mall. Ignatavicius has the opportunity to become the third Lithuanian player drafted to the NHL this year. Daxon Rudolph said the Seattle Kraken took a group of prospects to dinner.

While the dinner beat is definitely overblown, it sounds like they took more defenders than forwards - Keaton Verhoeff being one of the blueliners who went there. Will they actually draft a defenseman in the first round? Zac Olsen's name was mentioned quite a bit as one of the toughest players to play against in this draft class.

Olsen is projected to go somewhere in the 62-90 range this year - he's absolutely fearless, and had a good showing at the U-18s. Ryder Cali credits spending his Draft-1 year with the OJHL's Milton Menace in helping him build confidence and hockey IQ. With more players passing on Canadian Junior leagues, the NHL is seeing a shift in the way prospects develop.

The decentralized draft may have lost some of its luster, but the centralized draft at The Sphere in Vegas brought back the excitement. Scouts are keeping a close eye on Daxon Rudolph, who has drawn comparisons to Zach Werenski. Niklas Aaram-Olsen's smile was contagious as he talked about Norway's World Championship team winning bronze for the first time ever. A few teams, including Pittsburgh, showed prospects plays they made mistakes on, forcing them to explain their thought process.

Aleksander Barkov was the most common forward the prospects tried to emulate, with Josh Anderson and Devon Toews also getting a lot of love. Lithuania's Simas Ignatavicius learned to play hockey at a mall when he was three years old, and now has the opportunity to become the third Lithuanian player drafted to the NHL this year. Daxon Rudolph said the Seattle Kraken took a group of prospects to dinner, and it sounds like they took more defenders than forwards.

Will they actually draft a defenseman in the first round? Zac Olsen's name was mentioned quite a bit as one of the toughest players to play against in this draft class. Ryder Cali credits spending his Draft-1 year with the OJHL's Milton Menace in helping him build confidence and hockey IQ





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NHL 2025 NHL Draft Prospects Montreal Buffalo Draft Combine VO2 Max Drill Fitness Tests Daxon Rudolph Aleksander Barkov Devon Toews

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