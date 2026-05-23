NHL Podcast Discussion: Montreal Canadiens' Decision to Keep Jakub Dobes in Net, Toronto Maple Leafs' Struggles, and More

A discussion on the Montreal Canadiens' decision to leave Jakub Dobes in the net after a rough start to Game 5, the Toronto Maple Leafs' struggles, and more, featuring Jason Strudwick and NHLers Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan.

Bryan Hayes , Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by Struddy's World podcast host and former NHL er Jason Strudwick to discuss the Montreal Canadiens decision to leave Jakub Dobes in the net after a rough start to Game 5.

Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him' O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in' O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass' Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick' Danault proving to be a key part of Canadiens' playoff run: 'We're so happy we have him' Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point' 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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NHL Montreal Canadiens Jakub Dobes Toronto Maple Leafs Jason Strudwick Bryan Hayes Jeff O'neill Jamie Mclennan O-Dog Vladdy Dupont Danault Play Of Top Line In Game 1 Desire To Win NBA Return With Mavs

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