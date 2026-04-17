NHL Playoffs Preview: Canadian Hopefuls, Resurgent Teams, and Established Contenders Set for Stanley Cup Pursuit

The NHL playoffs are about to begin, featuring a mix of Canadian contenders, surprising success stories like the Buffalo Sabres, and seasoned champions like the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the Florida Panthers missing out, the race for the Stanley Cup is wide open, highlighting the league's dynamic nature and the potential for new dynasties to emerge.

The NHL postseason is set to commence, and the landscape of contenders has shifted significantly. Notably, the Florida Panthers , after a remarkable run of back-to-back Stanley Cup victories and three consecutive Eastern Conference titles, will not be participating this year. A challenging season marred by a considerable number of injuries ultimately derailed their aspirations, marking their first absence from the playoffs since 2019.

This development leaves the door open for new champions to emerge. Canada's representation in the NHL playoffs has dwindled to just three teams, a figure not seen since 2023. However, the limited number does not equate to a lack of quality. The Edmonton Oilers are poised to leverage home-ice advantage in their opening-round matchup. The Montreal Canadiens, a young and offensively gifted squad, secured a third-place finish in a highly competitive Atlantic Division. Rounding out the Canadian contingent, the Ottawa Senators, after a dramatic late-season surge, clinched the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot and have established themselves as one of the league's hottest teams since January, showcasing impressive momentum heading into the postseason. Beyond the Canadian teams, several other franchises with recent championship pedigree are positioned as strong contenders. The Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning, all having hoisted the Stanley Cup within the last decade, are once again considered favorites to make deep playoff runs and potentially compete for Lord Stanley's Cup in June. The Buffalo Sabres present a compelling story of resurgence. After enduring the NHL's longest playoff drought for 14 years, they now boast the Atlantic Division's best regular-season record. This remarkable turnaround followed a significant organizational change on December 15, 2025, when General Manager Kevyn Adams was relieved of his duties. At the time of his dismissal, the Sabres were languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. However, since Adams's departure, Buffalo has achieved an outstanding 36-9-5 record, the best in the entire NHL. This resurgence is spearheaded by a vibrant core of young talent. Tage Thompson, an Olympic gold medalist, leads the team in points, while captain Rasmus Dahlin anchors the defense with a commanding two-way game. The playoff newcomer class is particularly exciting, featuring emerging talents such as 23-year-old Owen Power, 24-year-old Jack Quinn, 24-year-old Josh Doan, and the 20-year-old dynamo Zach Benson, all eager to make their mark on the postseason stage. At the opposite end of the experience spectrum, the Boston Bruins bring a wealth of postseason pedigree. While their historical playoff record against the Sabres is a respectable 6-2, their last encounter dates back to 2010. After a disappointing finish in the Atlantic Division basement in 2025, Boston has staged an impressive comeback. This revival has been fueled by the stellar play of goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who recorded a career-high in wins, and David Pastrnak's consistent offensive dominance, marked by his fourth consecutive 100-point season. The veteran presence of defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm provides a strong foundation. However, for the Bruins to achieve their ultimate goals, some key players will need to recapture their early-season scoring touch. Morgan Geekie, who was on a 50-goal pace before the Olympic break, managed only seven goals in his final 25 contests. Similarly, rookie Fraser Minten, after earning NHL Rookie of the Month honors in January, has experienced a scoring slump since the league resumed play. A remarkable surge of career-best performances has transformed the Montreal Canadiens from playoff hopefuls in 2025 into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in 2026. Cole Caufield has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Canadiens player since Stéphane Richer to score 50 goals in a season. He is complemented by Nick Suzuki, who has become Montreal's first player to record 100 points since Mats Naslund in the 1985-86 season. This potent offensive duo leads the youngest team in the playoffs. Despite their offensive firepower, Montreal's playoff success will hinge significantly on their defensive capabilities. The team faces a challenge with the injury to top right-handed defenseman Noah Dobson, who is expected to miss the initial stages of the playoffs. If the depth players can rise to the occasion and goaltender Jakub Dobes can carry his exceptional late-season form into the postseason, the franchise's quest for its 25th Stanley Cup may indeed be within reach. The Tampa Bay Lightning, a team accustomed to deep playoff runs, boasts stars who are no strangers to achieving 100-point seasons. Nikita Kucherov has once again demonstrated his offensive prowess, recording his sixth career triple-digit point total and finishing just eight points behind Connor McDavid's league-leading 138 points. Adding to their offensive strength, Darren Raddysh has set a new franchise record for goals by a defenseman with 22, a remarkable achievement in an unexpected career year. His presence on the blueline, alongside fellow defensemen J.J. Moser and Erik Cernak, solidifies a rugged and battle-tested defensive unit that is determined to keep the Stanley Cup in the Sunshine State. This upcoming playoff series will mark the fifth time these two franchises have met, with their most recent encounter being the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, where Tampa Bay decisively defeated Montreal in five games. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who earned playoff MVP honors in that series, will once again be a formidable presence in net for the Lightning. The Ottawa Senators have achieved a significant milestone, reaching the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 campaigns. Similar to their successful run last spring, a late-season surge was instrumental in securing a wild-card position. Having been at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings early in the new year, Ottawa elevated their play dramatically over the past few months, emerging as one of the league's hottest teams since late January. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been performing at a level reminiscent of his best play since the Olympic break. Captain Brady Tkachuk's experience from the Olympics is expected to provide invaluable leadership, both on and off the ice, as the series commences. These talented Senators are well-positioned to build upon their brief but impactful six-game playoff appearance against Toronto last spring. Standing in Ottawa's path is the Carolina Hurricanes, the top team in the Eastern Conference. Their goaltender, Brandon Bussi, has set a new franchise record, surpassing former Senator Andrew Hammond's mark for the most wins through a goalie's first 25 NHL games. Bussi is protected by a formidable group of defensively sound defensemen, including Jalen Chatfield, Sean Walker, and Team USA's Jaccob Slavin. This playoff appearance marks Carolina's eighth consecutive postseason berth, a streak during which they have advanced past the first round in six of those seasons, demonstrating their consistent ability to compete at the highest level





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