NHL Player Prop Bets for Sunday

Identified top player prop bets for Sunday's NHL games using the 5v5hockey.com Premium Betting Model, focusing on shots, goals, points, and saves where projected fair value still exceeds current market pricing.

Today’s NHL slate features just three games, which often leads to tighter markets and fewer obvious player prop opportunities. Using the 5v5hockey.com Premium Betting Model, we’ve identified the top player prop bets for Sunday by focusing on shots, goals, points, and saves where projected fair value still exceeds current market pricing.

Below, you’ll find the model’s top player prop bets of the day, with each pick backed by data-driven projections, usage trends, and matchup context to help uncover value on a condensed slate. Saturday’s Results: ❌ Shot Prop: Charlie Coyle Over 1.5 SOG (-109) ✅ Goal Prop: Zach Hyman Over 0.5 Goals (+137) ✅ Point Prop: Viktor Arvidsson Over 0.5 Points (+108) Shot Prop: Thomas Chabot Over 1.5 SOG (-125) Chabot has hit 2+ SOG in five straight games and in 12 of his last 15 outings (80.0% or -400), while averaging 2.2 SOG and 5.8 shot attempts per game over that span.

He continues to log heavy minutes and has seen a noticeable spike in volume recently, averaging 6.7 shot attempts across his last seven games, including 11 attempts in Saturday’s overtime loss to Montreal. The matchup is solid as well. Detroit has allowed the eighth-most shot attempts over its last 10 games and sits middle of the pack in shots against during that stretch. In his only meeting with the Red Wings this season, Chabot recorded five shots on seven attempts.

Goal Prop: Alex DeBrincat Over 0.5 Goals (+133) DeBrincat draws an excellent matchup Sunday with the Senators in town. Ottawa is playing the second half of a back-to-back and could turn to James Reimer for his first NHL start of the season. Goaltending has been a major issue for the Senators recently, as they’ve allowed the fourth-most goals in the league over their last 10 games.

DeBrincat has scored in five of his last eight games (62.5% or -167), and over a larger sample, he’s found the back of the net in 13 of his last 28 games (46.4% or +115). In this matchup, +133 offers strong value for DeBrincat to score his 26th goal of the season. Point Prop: James van Riemsdyk Over 0.5 Points (-115) van Riemsdyk has turned back the clock recently, recording 10 points (3G / 7A) over his last eight games.

He’s registered at least one point in six of those contests (75.0% or -300) and was promoted to the top line for Friday’s game against San Jose. With top-line and top power-play deployment against a Senators team giving up goals at a high rate, van Riemsdyk is in a strong position to extend his current hot streak. Saves Prop: TBD The save market was still closed at the time of writing this. Check back later in the day for a saves prop





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NHL Player Prop Bets Shots Goals Points Saves Fair Value Usage Trends Matchup Context Value Condensed Slate

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