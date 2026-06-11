NHL News: Vegas Golden Knights Sweep Avalanche, Mitch Marner in Cup Final, and More

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the Vegas Golden Knights sweeping the Colorado Avalanche to advance to the Stanely Cup Final and the attention around Mitch Marner making his first Cup Final appearance and being the favourite to win the Conn Smythe. Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now'. Hayes: 'I wonder if PA is like, 'We've got to protect you here because you're going to be responsible for this guy in a way'. It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series. Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones'. 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final putt

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the Vegas Golden Knights sweeping the Colorado Avalanche to advance to the Stanely Cup Final and the attention around Mitch Marner making his first Cup Final appearance and being the favourite to win the Conn Smythe .

Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now'. Hayes: 'I wonder if PA is like, 'We've got to protect you here because you're going to be responsible for this guy in a way'. It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series.

Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones'.

'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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NHL Stanley Cup Final Mitch Marner Conn Smythe Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche Corrado On Cassidy PA Vegas And Carolina Pendrith Korda U.S. Open Putts Dream

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