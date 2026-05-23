NHL News: Vegas Golden Knights, John Tortorella, Jamie McLennan, Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, O-Dog, Vladdy, Button, DuPont, O'Reilly, Bowman, Ujiri

A discussion on the Vegas Golden Knights forfeiting their 2026 Second Round pick and head coach John Tortorella being fined $100,000 for not speaking to the media after their Game 6 win in Anaheim. Also, Bryan Hayes' thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, O-Dog's comments on the Montreal Canadiens and Vladislav Radulov, Button's prediction on the first overall pick, and more.

Bryan Hayes , Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the Vegas Golden Knights forfeiting their 2026 Second Round pick and head coach John Tortorella being fined $100,000 for not speaking to the media after their Game 6 win in Anaheim.

Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him'. O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'. O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'. Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick'.

Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point'. O'Reilly: ' We need to have more emotion from the start ... It's a great lesson for us'. Bowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to'.

'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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NHL Vegas Golden Knights John Tortorella Jamie Mclennan Bryan Hayes Jeff O'neill O-Dog Vladdy Button Dupont O'reilly Bowman Ujiri

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