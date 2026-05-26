NHL News: Top-six Centers, Trade Rumors, and Player Availability

This news article discusses the pressing need for top-six centers in the NHL, the availability of centers, and trade rumors involving players such as Christian Dvorak, Cozens, Rasmus Ristolainen, Beniers, and Trevor Zegras.

The most pressing need for the team is a top-six center, and GM Danny Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones have acknowledged this.

While they have done an admirable job overseeing the rebuild, bringing in a top pivot has been an area where they have fallen short. Several executives have expressed off the record that half the league is looking for centers capable of playing higher up the lineup. The amount of available centers is few and far between, which is why the Flyers re-signed Christian Dvorak to a five-year, $25.75-million contract.

Briere will need to get creative if he wants to land a top-six center. If he does seriously explore the market, here are a few options he could target. Ottawa is shopping Cozens, but there has been no indication that GM Steve Staios is looking to move his No. 2 pivot. The Senators have a need on the back end and a surplus of centers on their roster.

Rasmus Ristolainen is entering the final year of his contract and carries a $5.1-million AAV. Seattle is in a complete gong show, and putting their first-ever draft pick in Beniers on the market would certainly generate interest. Beniers is signed until 2031 at a $7.14 million AAV. Toronto is rumored to be doing everything in their power to appease their captain, and the Flyers will be at the front of the line if they explore this avenue.

Trevor Zegras may be playing center at times, but his skillset is one that would directly complement Matthews' offensive game if they were to play together





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NHL Trade Rumors Top-Six Centers Christian Dvorak Cozens Rasmus Ristolainen Beniers Trevor Zegras

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