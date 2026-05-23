NHL News: Mitch Marner's Playoff Success with Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Struggles, O-Dog on Vladmir Orekhov, Button on Dupont, Habs Top Line Performance, O'Reilly on Emotional Play, Bowman on Leadership Change, Ujiri on NBA Return

Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan, and Jonas Siegel discuss Mitch Marner's playoff success with the Vegas Golden Knights and why he didn't have the same production in Toronto. Hayes also shares his thoughts on the Leafs and Auston Matthews, while O-Dog and Vladmir Orekhov have some interesting comments. Button on Dupont, Habs top line performance, O'Reilly on emotional play, Bowman on leadership change, and Ujiri on NBA return are also discussed.

Noodles: 'I've had a few Leafs fans say to me, 'What if this guy wins the Cup and Conn Smythe'' Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jonas Siegel discuss Mitch Marner 's playoff success with the Vegas Golden Knights and why he didn't have the same production in Toronto.

Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him'O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick' Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point' O'Reilly: ' We need to have more emotion from the start ...

It's a great lesson for us' Bowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to' 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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NHL Mitch Marner Vegas Golden Knights Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews O-Dog Vladmir Orekhov Button On Dupont Habs Top Line Performance O'reilly On Emotional Play Bowman On Leadership Change Ujiri On NBA Return

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