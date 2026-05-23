NHL NEWS DISCUSSIONS ON LEAVES COACH CARLE, MATHEWS DRILLS, BUMPDUP'S VOW AND MORE

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the Maple Leafs' interest in University of Denver head coach David Carle, how much he would make as the head coach, and the financial stability in the NCAA programs."O-Dog" discusses Vladdy and the lack of discipline, while Button on DuPont thinks he has a shot at being the first overall pick. Bowman talks about needing a different voice to lead the team, and Ujiri on winning and his NBA return.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the Maple Leafs ' interest in University of Denver head coach David Carle, how much he would make as the head coach, and the financial stability in the NCAA programs.

"O-Dog " on Vladdy: "Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass"Button on DuPont: "There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick"Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: "You knew they'd break out at some point" O'Reilly: " We need to have more emotion from the start ... It's a great lesson for us"Bowman: "We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to" "I want to taste it again": Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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Maple Leafs University Of Denver Head Coach David Carle Head Coach Salary Financial Stability In NCAA Programs Center Blake Matthews Defenseman Steve Oleksy Top Line (Hockey) Daniel O'reilly Chuck Bowman Gilbert Martinez Thomas Franklin Frank Dupont Jr. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Return Desire To Win Desire To Taste It Again Drilling Discipline

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