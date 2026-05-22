NHL News Discussion: Kris Knoblauch's Firing, Connor McDavid's Coaching Change, and Stanley Cup Final Chances

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discuss the firing of Kris Knoblauch, Connor McDavid's thought process after the coaching change, the likelihood of the Oilers getting back to a Stanley Cup Final, and do Leon Draisaitl and McDavid have to alter their games a little. They also talk about O-Dog's comments on Vladmir Tarasenko and Connor McDavid, Button's prediction for the first overall pick, the Habs' top line performance in Game 1, O'Reilly's need for more emotion from the start, Bowman's desire for a different voice, and Ujiri's return to the NBA with the Mavs.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the firing of Kris Knoblauch , Connor McDavid's thought process after the coaching change , the likelihood of the Oilers getting back to a Stanley Cup Final and do Leon Draisaitl and McDavid have to alter their games a little.

O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'. O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'. Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick'. Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point'.

O'Reilly: ' We need to have more emotion from the start ... It's a great lesson for us'. Bowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to'.

'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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NHL Connor Mcdavid Stanley Cup Final Leon Draisaitl Kris Knoblauch Coaching Change O-Dog Vladmir Tarasenko Button Habs O'reilly Bowman Ujiri

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