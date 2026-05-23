NHL Insights: Canadiens' O'Nielson, O-Dog, Gorton, Button Out and Speaking Their Minds

In the latest installment of the NHL Insights program, hosts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan are joined by Montreal Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. They discuss the team's recent performance, the role of the sensei shirt, and the involvement of O-Dog in the Snickers heist. O'Nielson, on the other hand, talks about the importance of having more emotion from the start and feels that losing Colton Sceviour was a bigger loss than losing Nate Schmidt.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discussed Jeff Gorton, the Montreal Canadiens President of Hockey Operations, who expressed his disappointment that Noodles wasn't wearing the famous sensei shirt and O-Dog's involvement in the Snickers heist.

Hayes also talked about trading Sebastian Matthews if he knows the Toronto Maple Leafs would be awful for two years. O-Dog responded that Matthews hasn't said anything about the Canadiens all year but has become more vocal. O-Dog also compared Mathews to Vladislav Trochinsky, saying that Matthews would be getting drilled right now while Trochinsky seemed to get a pass.

Pierre LaFontaine talked about Mark Button's chances to be the first overall pick while describing Connor Dupont as someone who has been having a great season. The hosts praised the play of Montreal's top line in Game 1 and considered it a game-changer. Lee O'Reilly said that emotion was needed from the start and felt that losing Colton Sceviour was a bigger loss than losing Nate Schmidt.

Gerard Bowman said the change in the coaching staff was necessary for different leadership





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