The news text discusses various topics such as the Maple Leafs Head of Hockey Operations search, the need to turnover the defence in Toronto, the Stanley Cup Champion Chris Pronger's meeting with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the back-and-forth series between Vegas and Carolina, the putts made by Pendrith, and the excitement of Korda to win the U.S. Open.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by NHL analyst and Stanley Cup Champion Chris Pronger to discuss his meeting with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment during the Maple Leafs Head of Hockey Operations search and the need to turnover the defence in Toronto.

Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now'.

'It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series. Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones'.

'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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NHL Golf Hockey Operations Stanley Cup Maple Leafs Vegas Carolina Chris Pronger Corrado Pendrith Korda

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