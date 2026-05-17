NHL Game 7 Showdown: Martin St-Louis vs. Lindy Ruff

The Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis and the Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff are set to face each other in Game 7 on May 18, 2026.

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St-Louis and Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff are about to face each other in Game 7 on May 18, 2026. Stay Free Alberta files appeal of federal decision striking down separation petition.

Citizens' march in Montreal: A call to allies of the LGBTQ+ communities.

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'Red line': Chinese embassy condemns Canadian MP's visit to Taiwan. China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. A new Ebola outbreak is confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the overwhelming favourite for NBA MVP in Sunday night's reveal.

Climate & Environment: Whale that was rescued after stranded in Germany found dead in Denmark. Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about it. Here are the 60 best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far).

I've been using this Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It's Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health. Tried it: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument. 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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NHL Game 7 Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres Martin St-Louis Lindy Ruff

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