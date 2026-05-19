NHL Fines Vegas Golden Knights and Coach for Media Violations

The NHL has fined the Vegas Golden Knights $100,000 and docked them a second-round pick in the upcoming draft for violations of the league’s media policies. The team appealed the punishments, and the NHL opted to keep them in place.

The Vegas Golden Knights were docked a second-round pick in the upcoming NHL draft and head coach John Tortorella was fined $100,000 for violations of the league’s media policies .

The team appealed the punishments, and the NHL opted to keep them in place. The NHL commissioner’s office stated that the penalties were significant as a message to other teams in the league. The team’s no-showing of a press conference and keeping the locker room closed to reporters after their series-clinching win over the Columbus Blue Jackets took positive attention away from both the team and the league at the wrong time





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NHL Golden Knights John Tortorella Media Policies No-Showing Press Conference Keeping Locker Room Closed To Reporters

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