NHL Expectations and Media Access: TSN Analysts Weigh In

TSN analysts discuss NHL expectations, media access, and other sports news.

TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson is set to discuss the expectations for Gavin McKenna in the NHL next season. The topic of whether the NHL Combine should be closed to the media is also on the table.

Meanwhile, TSN's Darren Dreger weighed in on the timing of the Babcock-Oilers connection, stating that it has been a high-level annoyance for NHL Head Office. Johnson also had a humorous moment when he joked about needing a picture with Taylor Swift in order to maintain a good relationship with his grandkids and daughters. Corrado, on the other hand, expressed his disapproval of Cassidy's voice being the right fit for the Toronto team.

In other sports news, the Vegas and Carolina teams are trying to gain momentum in their back-and-forth series. Additionally, Stephen A. explained why he believes Trump's selfish motives led to the Knicks' loss. Pendrith also shared his experience of making a lot of good putts early in his game. The U.S. Open winner, Korda, expressed her excitement and said she feels like she's in a dream after winning the tournament





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