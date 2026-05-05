NHL Draft Lottery Set for Tonight

Teams with disappointing seasons will participate in the NHL draft lottery tonight, vying for the chance to select top prospects Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg. The Vancouver Canucks have the highest odds, but several other teams remain in contention.

The anticipation is building as the National Hockey League prepares for its annual draft lottery , scheduled to take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET from the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.

This event holds immense significance for teams that experienced challenging seasons, offering a glimmer of hope for a brighter future through the acquisition of promising young talent. The draft lottery process is a unique spectacle, relying on the seemingly simple yet statistically complex drawing of four ping pong balls.

Each team is assigned a set of four-number combinations, and the team whose assigned combination matches the drawn numbers earns the coveted first overall pick in the upcoming draft, which will be held on June 26th in Buffalo, New York. The stakes are incredibly high, as securing the top pick can potentially transform a franchise for years to come.

This year, two forwards are widely considered the frontrunners for the first overall selection: Gavin McKenna, hailing from Whitehorse, Yukon, and Ivar Stenberg, representing Sweden. Both players possess exceptional skill and potential, making them highly sought-after prospects. The Vancouver Canucks enter the lottery with the highest probability of landing the first pick, boasting a 25.5 percent chance. Their disappointing season, marked by only 25 wins and 58 points, has positioned them favorably in the lottery standings.

Following closely behind are the Chicago Blackhawks, who finished last in the Central Division with 29 wins and 72 points, holding a 13.5 percent chance. The New York Rangers are also in a strong position, with an 11.5 percent probability of securing the top pick. Several other teams remain in contention, including the Calgary Flames (9.5 percent), Toronto Maple Leafs (8.5 percent), and Winnipeg Jets (6.5 percent), each hoping for a stroke of luck to elevate their draft position.

The lottery system is designed to give teams with poorer records a greater opportunity to improve their rosters through the draft, fostering a sense of parity and competition within the league. The number of lottery tickets a team receives is directly proportional to its regular-season performance; the lower a team finishes in the standings, the more combinations it is assigned, increasing its chances of winning the lottery. The draft lottery has a history of producing dramatic outcomes and unexpected twists.

In 2022, the Montreal Canadiens emerged victorious, selecting Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick. More recently, in 2025, the New York Islanders defied the odds, jumping ahead of nine other teams to secure the top pick. That selection resulted in the Islanders choosing Matthew Schaefer, an 18-year-old defenseman from Hamilton, Ontario, who quickly made a significant impact on the team.

Schaefer led all rookie defensemen this season with an impressive 59 points, including 23 goals, demonstrating the potential that can be unlocked through a successful draft pick. The draft lottery is not merely a procedural event; it is a moment of intense excitement and anticipation for teams, players, and fans alike. It represents a chance for rebuilding franchises to accelerate their progress and for struggling teams to inject new life into their organizations.

Tonight’s lottery promises to be another captivating chapter in the NHL’s annual tradition of identifying and developing the next generation of hockey stars. The outcome will undoubtedly shape the landscape of the league for years to come, as teams vie for the opportunity to select the players who will lead them to future success





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NHL Draft Lottery Hockey Vancouver Canucks Chicago Blackhawks Matthew Schaefer Gavin Mckenna Ivar Stenberg New York Islanders

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