NHL Discussion: Who Strikes More Fear into Defencemen with Open Ice in the Neutral Zone, Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by NHL defenceman Luke Schenn to discuss who strikes more fear into defencemen with open ice in the neutral zone, Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon. Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him' O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in' O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass' Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick' Danault proving to be a key part of Canadiens' playoff run: 'We're so happy we have him' Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point' 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mavs

Bryan Hayes , Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by NHL defenceman Luke Schenn to discuss who strikes more fear into defencemen with open ice in the neutral zone, Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon.

Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him' O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in' O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass' Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick' Danault proving to be a key part of Canadiens' playoff run: 'We're so happy we have him' Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point' 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





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NHL Connor Mcdavid Nathan Mackinnon Bryan Hayes Jeff O'neill Jamie Mclennan Luke Schenn Leafs Matthews O-Dog Vladdy Dupont Canadiens Playoff Run Danault Game 1 Ujiri NBA Mavs Desire To Win Taste It Again

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