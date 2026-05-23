NHL Discussion: Canadiens' Potential, Lane Hutson's Performance, and More

A discussion on the Montreal Canadiens' potential, the performance of Lane Hutson despite his small stature, and more.

Bryan Hayes , Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are joined by NHL defenceman Luke Schenn to discuss whether or not the Montreal Canadiens are for real and the performance of Lane Hutson despite his small stature .

Hayes on Leafs, Matthews: 'If I know they're going to be awful for 2 years, then I would trade him'. O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'. O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'. Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick'.

Danault proving to be a key part of Canadiens' playoff run: 'We're so happy we have him'. Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point'. Danault proving to be a key part of Canadiens' playoff run: 'We're so happy we have him'. Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point'.

'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Montreal Canadiens Luke Schenn Bryan Hayes Jeff O'neill Jamie Mclennan Lane Hutson Small Stature Play Of Top Line Playoff Run Danault Dupont Ujiri

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadiens: The Battle Could Be Won In NetAs the Eastern Conference Final approaches, it's worth taking a look at the goaltenders that are about to battle.

Read more »

NHL Insights: Canadiens' O'Nielson, O-Dog, Gorton, Button Out and Speaking Their MindsIn the latest installment of the NHL Insights program, hosts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan are joined by Montreal Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. They discuss the team's recent performance, the role of the sensei shirt, and the involvement of O-Dog in the Snickers heist. O'Nielson, on the other hand, talks about the importance of having more emotion from the start and feels that losing Colton Sceviour was a bigger loss than losing Nate Schmidt.

Read more »

NHL experts reflect on Montreal Canadiens' fans, playoff outcomes, and coaching decisionsIn a conversation with the audience, NHL commentators Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discuss the relevance of Canadian hockey fans cheering for the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup playoffs, as well as Bryan Hayes' personal desire for a Vegas-Montreal Stanley Cup Final. They also comment on Curtis O-Dog's persistence in not criticizing the Canadiens, Matthews' future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Button's potential to be the first overall pick in the NHL Draft, and Claude O'Reilly and Dallas Bowman's coaching strategies to achieve desired outcomes.

Read more »

Bench battle between NHL legends will help decide if Canadiens play for Stanley CupMontreal’s Martin St. Louis and Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour have moulded their teams in their respective images

Read more »