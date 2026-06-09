NHL Coaching Candidates for Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the second phase of their search to hire the 42nd head coach in franchise history. The list of potential candidates includes Manny Malhotra's replacement, Peter Laviolette, Jay Woodcroft, Derek Lalonde, and Joe Pavelski.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reaching the second phase in their search to hire the 42nd head coach in franchise history. Manny Malhotra was hired by the Vancouver Canucks , and on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings hired Peter Laviolette , a coach who was previously with the Philadelphia Flyers.

David Carle seems like another bench boss who won't be joining Toronto after Bruce Cassidy, one of the biggest head coaching names available, doesn't seem to be a favorite in the running for the Maple Leafs' vacancy. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has mentioned multiple times that Mike Van Ryn reportedly interviewed for the Maple Leafs job, and though he is an internal candidate, he's been with the organization for three years.

Not only does Van Ryn not have any head coaching experience in the NHL, but as an assistant in charge of the team's defensemen, it's hard to say he held up his end of the bargain when his team allowed the second-most goals in the NHL this past year. Therefore, doesn't seem like he'd be the final decision.

With the latest reports in mind, here is a list of five NHL coaches who could be among the final five, in no particular order





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Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Manny Malhotra Vancouver Canucks Los Angeles Kings Peter Laviolette David Carle Bruce Cassidy Mike Van Ryn Jay Woodcroft Derek Lalonde Joe Pavelski

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