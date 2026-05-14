NHL Alumni Association Announces Passing of Former NHL Defenseman Paul Boutilier

The NHL Alumni Association announced the passing of former NHL defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Paul Boutilier on Thursday. Boutilier spent eight seasons in the NHL with the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets. He played 288 regular season games across his career, accumulating 27 goals, 83 assists and 110 points in that span. He also had one goal and nine assists for 10 points in 41 playoff games in his career.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the passing of former NHL defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Paul Boutilier on Thursday. Boutilier was a first-round draft pick for the Islanders in the 1981 out of the QMJHL and spent eight seasons in the NHL with the New York Islanders , Boston Bruins , Minnesota North Stars , New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets .

He played 288 regular season games across his career, accumulating 27 goals, 83 assists and 110 points in that span. He also had one goal and nine assists for 10 points in 41 playoff games in his career. Boutilier represented Canada internationally at the junior and senior levels, including the gold-medal winning 1982 World Junior Hockey Championship team. The NHL Alumni Association did not disclose the cause of death in the announcement





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NHL Stanley Cup Paul Boutilier Defenseman QMJHL New York Islanders Boston Bruins Minnesota North Stars New York Rangers Winnipeg Jets World Junior Hockey Championship Canada Junior And Senior Levels NHL Alumni Association Passing Cause Of Death Coach Development Coach Consultant

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