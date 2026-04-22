Ngannou Details Failed Jones Fight, Embraces Freedom and Future Opportunities

Francis Ngannou discusses why a fight with Jon Jones never materialized in the UFC, his excitement for his upcoming bout with Tyson Fury, and his desire for greater fighter freedom and opportunities in the sport.

Francis Ngannou has openly discussed the long-anticipated, yet ultimately unrealized, super fight with Jon Jones during his time in the UFC . He revealed that a bout with Jones was never truly a viable option, stating it was often used as a tactic to motivate him rather than a serious negotiation.

According to Ngannou, the promotion faced hurdles in securing agreements with both fighters at different points in their careers, but the possibility of facing Jones felt more like a dangling carrot than a genuine prospect. He explained that the idea of the fight only gained traction when it was strategically employed to provoke a reaction from him.

Following his release from the UFC earlier this year, Ngannou is preparing for his return to MMA against Tyson Fury, a boxing champion, in a unique hybrid rules bout. He acknowledged the frustration of being sidelined during the period between leaving the UFC and securing this new opportunity, emphasizing that the layoff was not his preference.

However, he maintained a pragmatic outlook, recognizing the importance of balancing his fighting career with his personal life and financial responsibilities. Ngannou expressed excitement about returning to training camp and the familiar routine it provides, highlighting the financial necessity of fighting to support himself and his family. He also voiced hope that his partnership with the new promotion will be long-lasting, creating more opportunities for fighters who might otherwise feel trapped by restrictive contracts.

He believes that increased options and visibility outside of major organizations can empower fighters and alleviate their fear of the unknown, leading to fairer deals and greater control over their careers. For Ngannou, this new venture represents a newfound freedom, allowing him to pursue opportunities that were previously unavailable. Looking ahead, Ngannou remains open to the possibility of facing Jon Jones in the future, even describing it as a 'bucket-list' fight he'd like to have before retiring.

Despite Jones's recent flirtation with retirement while still under contract with the UFC, Ngannou acknowledges that the matchup remains a long shot. Nevertheless, he considers it a fight that would hold significant appeal, though he insists it wouldn't necessarily define his career. He is primarily focused on continuing to compete and proving that success is attainable outside the confines of traditional MMA promotions.

Ngannou views his current situation as a testament to his faith and consistency, demonstrating that opportunities can arise when one remains steadfast in their beliefs and maintains their freedom. He emphasizes that his ability to secure this fight with Fury is a direct result of his willingness to remain independent and explore alternative paths. The former heavyweight champion is eager to showcase his skills and demonstrate the viability of a career built on self-determination and a commitment to fighter empowerment.

He also touched upon other news, mentioning Jasmine Jasudavicius refuting rumors of nicotine use at UFC Winnipeg and Gilbert Burns explaining his plans to impact MMA as a manager





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