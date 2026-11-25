Comprehensive preview of NFL Thanksgiving Week games including Packers vs Rams and Chiefs vs Bills. Expert picks, key storylines, and betting insights for Week 14.

The National Football League is reshaping its traditional schedule by moving the Week 14 holiday slate forward, kicking off with a Wednesday night showdown in Southern California. This structural shift brings two 6-4 teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, onto the field before the main Thanksgiving Day events. The league aims to distribute television audiences across multiple days, creating a extended holiday football experience for viewers.

Green Bay Faces Los Angeles Rams Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers enter this critical Wednesday contest with a 6-4 record, but their offensive line stability remains a significant concern. Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler is expected to start his first game of the season after missing the previous matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a triceps injury. His absence previously contributed to the worst pass protection stats the team has recorded all season. The Packers currently rank last in the NFL with a pass block win rate of just 31%.

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Quarterback Jordan Love has adapted to this pressure by releasing the ball in 2.58 seconds, the second-fastest time in the league. However, this rapid release comes with a risk, as Love has been sacked in 4.12 seconds on average. The challenge intensifies as the Packers prepare to face a formidable Rams defensive front that includes star players Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Defensive coordinator Chris Green has emphasized the need for quick processing to mitigate these pressures.

The Los Angeles Rams also sit at 6-4 and are looking to maintain momentum after winning their past four games. This victory streak includes three road wins, tying them with the Buffalo Bills for the second-longest active streak in the NFL after starting the season 2-4. The return of defensive tackle Kobie Turner from injured reserve is a major factor, as he missed the last four games with a groin issue. His presence allows the Rams to deploy a more cohesive defensive line unit.

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Head coach Sean McVay has seen his former assistant Matt LaFleur dominate their head-to-head meetings since LaFleur became the Packers coach in 2019. LaFleur holds a perfect 5-0 record against McVay, averaging 27.2 points per victory in those matchups. This historical advantage provides psychological leverage for the Packers, even as the Rams seek to break their previous losing streak against Green Bay. The Rams are 0-10 against the spread in their last ten meetings with the Packers, including playoff games.

Lions Host Bears In Thursday Early Game

The Thanksgiving Day slate begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears in a highly anticipated matchup of two undefeated-like teams. Both the Lions and the Bears hold an impressive 8-2 record, setting up a potential preview of playoff implications. The Bears have not trailed in any of their five consecutive wins since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. This consistency has been vital for Chicago's offensive rhythm and overall confidence.

Despite the winning streak, the Bears offense has shown signs of stagnation in recent weeks. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted that the attack grew stale after building early two-score leads in the last two games. Tight end Colston Loveland described the upcoming contest as a shootout, acknowledging Detroit's potent offense. The Lions rank fifth in scoring, averaging 28.8 points per game, which challenges Chicago's defense to maintain focus for the entire duration.

Chicago's offensive coordinator Press Taylor is tasked with fixing the late-game rhythm issues that have plagued the team. The defense will need to contain Detroit's high-powered attack while the offense attempts to score efficiently. This game serves as a critical test for both teams as they navigate the latter stages of the regular season. The winner gains momentum heading into the final weeks of competition.

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Chiefs Visit Bills In Early Evening Clash

Following the afternoon games, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Buffalo to face the Buffalo Bills in a primetime matchup. This game features a clash between two of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Elias Sports Bureau notes this as the first instance of NFL MVP candidates facing each other on the holiday. The stakes are high for both teams as they vie for top seeding in the AFC conference standings.

Past performances between these franchises suggest a high-scoring affair, with both offenses capable of exploiting defensive weaknesses. The Chiefs rely on Mahomes' ability to extend plays, while the Bills utilize Allen's dual-threat capabilities. Coaches Andy Reid and Sean McDermott have prepared their teams for this specific matchup, knowing the marginal errors that decide these games. The outcome could significantly influence the playoff bracket seeding for both conferences.

Fantasy And Betting Insights For Week 14

For fantasy football managers, the Rams' backfield duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum presents a strong opportunity. With wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on injured reserve, Los Angeles is expected to lean heavily on its running game. The Packers defense allows the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs, making these players viable starters for the week. Analysts suggest prioritizing these running backs in lineups for Week 14.

Betting analysts project a tight game between the Packers and Rams, with experts divided on the outcome. Pamela Maldonado picks the Packers to win 23-20, while Eric Moody favors the Rams at 24-20. Seth Walder also supports Green Bay with a 21-17 prediction. The Football Power Index model leans toward the Rams with a 67.2% win probability, predicting a narrow four-and-a-half-point margin. These varying perspectives highlight the competitive balance between the two teams.