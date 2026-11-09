NFL Sunday Recap: Bengals, Broncos, Saints, and Chiefs Secure Dominant Victories

The Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs claimed wins on Sunday. Review scores, stats, and key player performances from the NFL matchups.

The Cincinnati Bengals extended their winning streak to four games with a convincing 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the offensive charge by throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. The Bengals (6-2) have now scored 30 points or more in four consecutive games, a feat they have not achieved since 1997. This dominant performance left the Falcons (3-6) with their second consecutive defeat.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Offense

Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards, continuing the high-scoring form he displayed in last week's 43-36 win against the Tennessee Titans. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the primary target, finishing with 10 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown. Chase's impact began in the first quarter when he caught a 47-yard touchdown pass. He celebrated the score with teammate Tee Higgins by mimicking a bullfight, with Higgins acting as the bull and Chase as the matador wielding an imaginary cape. Tee Higgins also contributed significantly with two touchdown catches during the first half.

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Detroit Lions Grind Out Win Over Miami Dolphins

In a defensive struggle, the Detroit Lions defeated the Miami Dolphins 19-9 to secure their fourth straight victory. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored a rushing touchdown, contributing to a balanced attack that overcame a relatively quiet day for the Lions' top-ranked offense. The Lions entered the game averaging 29 points per game but finished with 271 total yards. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards and was sacked three times by a Miami defense that applied consistent pressure throughout the contest.

Jahmyr Gibbs carried the ball 20 times for 74 yards, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. His eight-yard rushing score helped the Lions build a 16-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Kicker Jake Bates was reliable, making four field goals to account for most of Detroit's scoring. All-pro Amon-Ra St. Brown caught passes for 86 yards, providing a crucial receiving option for Goff in a game where the passing attack was stifled by Miami's coverage. Detroit will look to maintain this momentum as they compete for position in the tough NFC North division.

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Bo Nix and Broncos Defense Seal Victory Over Panthers

Bo Nix threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Denver Broncos to a 26-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The win marks the fifth straight victory for Denver (7-2), who capitalized on key defensive stops to preserve their lead. The Broncos benefited from a pivotal coach's challenge that shifted momentum late in the game. Defensive end Nik Bonitto delivered the decisive play by stripping the ball from Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and recovering it near midfield with 1:24 remaining.

Bo Nix's performance was supported by running back Jonah Coleman, who rushed for 57 yards and a score. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant each caught touchdown passes for Denver. For the Panthers (3-5), Bryce Young finished 28 of 39 for 276 yards with three touchdown passes but also threw an interception. Young was sacked three times, adding to the six sacks he suffered in last week's loss to Green Bay. Darren Waller had a strong individual game with eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough to prevent Carolina from losing their third straight game.

New Orleans Saints Edge Cleveland Browns in Overtime Thriller

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in a dramatic overtime finish at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game was largely scoreless through the first 54 minutes, with neither team managing a touchdown. In overtime, the Saints scored first, prompting Cleveland to respond with a clutch drive. Backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with Harold Fannin Jr. on a short pass that resulted in a 39-yard touchdown, breaking multiple tackles to give the Browns (5-4) a one-point lead with a minute left in the extra period.

To secure the win, the Browns chose to attempt a two-point conversion. Shedeur Sanders rolled right under pressure from Carl Granderson and threw an incomplete pass along the sideline. The failed conversion gave the Saints (3-5) their first home win of the season. Quarterback Tyler Shough threw the winning 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. The narrow victory halts a slump for New Orleans, while the Browns continue their push for playoff positioning despite the heartbreak.

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Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Rout Struggling Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets with a 35-12 victory, erasing the negative momentum from their previous losses to the Seahawks and Broncos. Patrick Mahomes threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Chiefs (6-2) to a complete control of the game. The Chiefs sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith five times, limiting him to 165 passing yards. The Jets (2-7) lost their fourth straight game and struggled offensively, particularly in the third quarter where they gained minus-nine yards.

Wide receiver Kenneth Walker was a dual threat, catching touchdown passes from Mahomes and adding 102 rushing yards and a score. The Chiefs turned a narrow 14-12 halftime lead into a comfortable victory by scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter. The Jets were hampered by the absence of star receiver Garrett Wilson due to a concussion. With their passing game neutralized, the Jets relied on running backs Braelon Allen and Breece Hall, the latter returning from a quadriceps injury, but they could not get into the end zone. This was the third straight meeting in which Kansas City has defeated New York.

Matt Stafford and Rams Hold Off Commanders

The Los Angeles Rams secured their third straight victory with a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Matt Stafford found star receiver Puka Nacua early and often, connecting with him for significant gains throughout the game. The Rams defense was anchored by Myles Garrett, who returned from injury to record three sacks and one forced fumble. The combination of Stafford's precision and Garrett's pass rush allowed Los Angeles to hold onto their lead and improve their standing in the competitive NFC West.