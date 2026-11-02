NFL Sunday Recap: Bengals, Broncos, Buccaneers Win

NFL Sunday results feature Joe Burrow's five TDs for Cincinnati, Denver's AFC West lead, and Tampa Bay's historic zero-completion game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a masterclass performance on Sunday to lead his team to a 43-36 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Burrow threw five touchdown passes during regulation time and then scrambled untouched for a nine-yard score in overtime. The win marks Cincinnati's third consecutive victory and improves their record to 5-2 for the first time since 2021. They secured the win after getting the ball first in overtime and driving 70 yards in just five plays. Tennessee failed to get a first down on their subsequent possession. Cam Ward, making his first 300-yard passing game in a two-year career, threw an incomplete pass to Elic Ayomanor on fourth-and-three at the Tennessee 35-yard line to seal the game.

Bengals Rally in Overtime

The Titans entered the game as 13 and a half-point underdogs and played without injured wide receiver Carnell Tate and standout pass rusher Jeffery Simmons, who was traded to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. The game was highly competitive, featuring three lead changes and a tie in the fourth quarter alone. The Bengals tied the score at 36-all with 1:17 remaining when Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for an 18-yard touchdown. Burrow completed 33 of 48 passes for 462 yards, though he was picked off three times by Titans safety Amari Hooker. It was a hard-fought battle that showcased the resilience of the Cincinnati offense.

Also read Canvs vs Maple Leafs Recap: Vancouver Shows Progress Despite 4-2 Loss

Broncos Secure AFC West Lead

In another key matchup, the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 to vault into first place in the AFC West. Malcolm Roach sacked Patrick Mahomes on fourth-and-goal on the final play, preserving Denver's come-from-behind win. The Broncos trailed 24-13 in the third quarter but Bo Nix threw a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nate Adkins. He also found Jaylen Waddle for the two-point conversion to pull Denver within one point at 24-21. After Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker missed a 54-yard field goal in steady rain, the Broncos took the lead on just two plays and 35 seconds. Nix hit rookie running back Jonah Coleman for a 51-yard gain, and Coleman scored from five yards out on the next snap.

Buccaneers Historic Zero Completions

Tampa Bay secured a rare 16-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons with a historic defensive and rushing performance. Baker Mayfield did not complete a single pass in his second game back after missing three weeks with a fractured thumb. He was 0 for 3 in driving rain for most of the afternoon. The Buccaneers set a team record for yards rushing with 324 total yards. They became the first team to have zero completions since the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 16-12 on September 29, 1974. Running back Bucky Irving led the charge with 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries. Kenny Gainwell added 140 rushing yards on 25 carries, and Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals to remain perfect at 19 for 19 this season.

Advertisement

Jaguars Dominate After Colts Trades

Jacksonville cruised to a 42-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, extending their home winning streak in the series to twelve games. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, including one to recently benched receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence also connected with Bhayshul Tuten on a screen in the third quarter and found rookie Nate Boerkircher on a 31-yarder. Tuten added a 39-yard scoring run where he broke three tackles. Rayuan Lane returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter. Jacksonville held a 28-0 lead at halftime, the third-largest advantage in franchise history. This dominant performance came five days after the Colts traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson to start a rebuild.

Steelers Tie NFL Record With Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved into first place in the AFC North with a 27-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Jaylen Warren tied a career high with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on his 28th birthday. Pittsburgh dominated the line of scrimmage, avenging a road loss to the Browns a month ago. The win marks the Steelers' 23rd straight regular-season win over their rivals at Acrisure Stadium. This ties the NFL record for consecutive home victories over an opponent, originally set by Green Bay against Detroit from 1992 to 2014. The surprising Browns, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, had hoped to avoid a repeat of previous losses but were outplayed. Defensive end Jared Verse had predicted Cleveland would make Pittsburgh theirs, but the Steelers proved otherwise with a lopsided result.